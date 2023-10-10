Organic Valley Hosts the World's Biggest Small Organic Farm Livestream to Celebrate National Farmers Day

According to a recent Organic Valley/Harris Poll, fewer than 2 in 5 Americans have ever visited a dairy farm and fewer than 1 in 6 know a dairy farmer

LA FARGE, Wis., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Farmers Day, Oct. 12, 2023, Organic Valley will be opening its barn doors to consumers and broadcasting an all-day livestream so that anyone can visit an Organic Valley farm – virtually. The livestream starts at 7 a.m. CDT and will feature close to a dozen small organic family farms and farmers coast to coast. It will be featured on YouTube and on one of the largest screens in Times Square during the morning rush.

Supporting local organic farmers is an investment in both our future and the preservation of family farming traditions.

Viewers will get virtual mud on their boots and walk in the boots of a real organic farmer, (virtually) boop a cow on the nose, frolic among free range chickens, drink in the natural beauty of organic pastureland and learn from Organic Valley farmers how these small organic family farms are protecting where food comes from. Those watching will get an amazing view of the landscape and biodiversity on Organic Valley farms in Ohio, Oregon, Wisconsin and Vermont. This is a first-of-its-kind opportunity to see the day-to-day happenings on real organic dairy farms in real time.

Part of the inspiration for this came from consumers themselves. According to a recent survey, commissioned by Organic Valley and conducted online by The Harris Poll among over 2,000 U.S. adults, 81% of Americans say it is important to them to know where their food comes from, yet fewer than 2 in 5 (39%) have ever visited a dairy farm and fewer than 1 in 6 (15%) say they personally know a dairy farmer.

"National Farmers Day is more than a celebration — it's a commitment to honoring the people who work from sunup to sundown to grow the nation's food. Organic Valley farmers showcase the heart of agriculture — small family farms," said Jaclyn Cardin, Organic Valley chief brand officer. "We're not just feeding communities; we're championing the sustainability and resilience of organic family farms. On National Farmers Day, as you see how Organic Valley farmers are protecting where your food comes from, remember that supporting local organic farmers is an investment in both our future and the preservation of family farming traditions."

More than 100,000 family farms have been lost in the last decade. And once they're gone, they're gone forever — a very sad reality of today's food landscape. On National Farmers Day, Organic Valley encourages consumers to virtually explore some of the small organic family farms protecting where their food comes from. Spending money locally and supporting local organic producers has a big impact on the community and ecosystem.

Organic Valley has a unique ability to show behind the scenes on farms and remind consumers how important it is to produce dairy that people can feel good about eating. Farming organically means not using toxic pesticides, GMOs, or synthetic fertilizers. The result is organic farmland teeming with life, from earthworms and pollinators to large mammals like bear and elk. The small organic family farms of Organic Valley host more biodiversity than conventional farms. Supporting small organic family farms and buying organic food is an easy way consumers can help protect small family farms and communities across the country.

Survey Method

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Organic Valley from Sept. 7-11, 2023, among 2,049 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 2.7 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is the leading organic farmer-owned cooperative on a mission to save, serve and safeguard small organic family farms. The brand's products are ethically sourced, which we define as food raised on organic farms where families manage the daily care for the animals and the earth while living up to the requirements of the USDA National Organic Program as well as our cooperative's own high standards and practices designed to promote the principles of organic agriculture, including respect for the dignity and interdependence of human, animal, plant, soil and global life. Founded in 1988, today the cooperative is owned by over 1,600 organic family farms. Visit ov.coop for more information. Organic Valley is also @OrganicValley on Instagram , Facebook , LinkedIn , Pinterest and Twitter and @therealorganicvalley on TikTok .

