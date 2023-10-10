USPS Holiday Shipping and Mailing Deadlines Announced

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To assist customers with their preparations for the upcoming busy holiday shopping and shipping season, the U.S. Postal Service is providing 2023 holiday shipping and mailing deadlines. The information below covers domestic, international and military shipping destinations to allow for the timely delivery of cards, letters and packages by Dec. 25th.

No Holiday Surcharges

The Postal Service has announced it will not have a peak, or demand, surcharge this holiday season, offering increased predictability in pricing for customers. As always, the Postal Service offers simple, upfront pricing year-round with no additional fees for residential area delivery, for Saturday delivery, no fuel surcharges and no volume minimums. The Postal Service continues to be the most affordable way to mail and ship this holiday season.

2023 USPS Holiday Shipping and Mailing Deadlines

Within the Lower 48 (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Alaska

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Hawaii

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)

USPS Ground Advantage — Nov. 6

First-Class Mail — Dec. 9

Priority Mail — Dec. 9

Priority Mail Express Military Service — Dec. 15 *

* PMEMS not available for APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 093

International Mail

Shipping deadlines for international mail vary depending on the destination. Check out International Mail and Shipping Services for details. The Postal Service is a secure shipping option that meets international mail shipping needs to over 180 countries.

USPS Is Ready for the Peak Shipping Season

A new shipping option this year is USPS Ground Advantage, a service that provides a simple, reliable and affordable way to ship packages with day certain delivery of 2-5 business days based on distance.

In addition to our convenient retail locations, customers can purchase their shipping labels, order Priority Mail packaging and schedule free carrier pick up via the Postal Service's shipping platform Click-N-Ship . Customers using the platform will have access to Commercial Shipping Rates that will apply to all domestic package labels — making it easier for customers to ship their packages.

The Postal Service is built for the holidays, serving 165 million addresses across the country and covering every state, city and town. Everyone living in the United States and its territories has access to postal products and services.

Review the details on how to ship packages to military and diplomatic addresses at domestic prices, even if you are sending mail overseas. Notably, the Postal Service is the only delivery service that ships to APO, FPO and DPO addresses.

More tools and tips to help customers prepare for the busy holiday season can be found in the USPS Holiday Newsroom.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase, stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 165 million addresses six and often seven days a week.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

