LUNA'S NEW AUDIO, VIDEO, AND MEDICAL IMAGE SOLUTIONS BRING PATIENT EXPERIENCE EVEN CLOSER TO RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LunaPBC, Inc. today announced an expansion of their platform data collection capabilities to continue bridging the patient voice with the clinical voice in even greater detail. Luna's community-to-discovery technology is IRB-approved, SOC2-certified, and compliant with HIPAA, GDPR, CCPR, and emerging worldwide data privacy regulations for international study participation.

The concept of health is complex and multi-faceted. It is important for advocacy groups and researchers to not confine themselves to solely relying on information provided by clinicians or patients, but to ensure both are considered equally and in context. With the Luna platform, individuals, disease advocacy groups, researchers, and industry can gather, maintain chain-of-custody and quality, and harmonize a diverse range of data for a more comprehensive, unbiased opportunity for discovery.

Luna's new data collection features further enhance the ability to combine patient-reported and clinician-reported data into a single interoperable data set:

Medical Images: Study participants or authorized proxies can import, dynamically view and share DICOM-format images to enabling research where examination of raw images for new measurements, re-measurements, or alternate interpretations is important.

Audio and Video Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs) Intake: Study participants easily share lived experience and provide feedback in their own voice, tone, and expressions, thereby improving the richness of PROs while also widening the accessibility of studies and trials for participants of all abilities.

Genetic Test Report Extraction Pipeline: Test reports imported directly from clinical testing labs or uploaded by study participants flow into an AI-assisted data extraction process to load and structure the relevant information into the FHIR genomic standard for integrated data analysis.

These features align with industry and regulatory requirements for PROs, genetic data, and a more comprehensive view of health and lived experience for therapeutic development. For example, leaders in PRO measurement solutions in partnership with patient advocacy groups are leveraging these new Luna features along with the Community Driven Innovation™ methodology to create and validate a new physical functioning instrument for use in oncology clinical trials. In accordance with the FDA's guidelines for Core Patient-Reported Outcomes in Cancer Clinical Trials, this instrument will reflect the priorities and experiences of patients with various types of cancer.

"At least 25 separate measurements made on a patient's brain or spine MRI are thought to assist in the clinical diagnosis and medical assessment and treatment of Chiari malformation and syringomyelia. But, the clinical significance of each of these measurements is currently controversial," said Kaitlyn M. Esposito, MPH of Bobby Jones Chiari & Syringomyelia Foundation, who uses Luna to support their patient registry. "To truly understand the potential impact on severity, disease progression, and treatment options, researchers and clinicians need to study these medical images alongside PROs and other medical information. Our registry can now support this work as part of a clinical study or trial."

"For the first time, advocacy groups and researchers have the power of both clinician-reported AND patient-reported information in one interoperable data set combined for easy analysis. Together with participants continuously connected to their data set - allowing it to grow with their experiences over time - researchers are now well-equipped for unbiased, comprehensive, and longitudinal discovery on the Luna platform," shared Deb Thompson, Vice President of Business Operations and Strategy at Luna.

