SEKISUI CHEMICAL Inks Capital and Business Partnership with Next-generation Telecommunications Infrastructure Optimization Tool Developer LATYS Intelligence

TOKYO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. (hereinafter, "SEKISUI CHEMICAL") has concluded a capital and business partnership agreement with LATYS Intelligence Inc. (hereinafter, "LATYS") headquartered in Montreal, Canada, which develops wireless networking solutions for the WiFi, 5G, and 6G next-generation telecommunications fields. Going forward, SEKISUI CHEMICAL aims to develop a communication environment design service business by combining its next-generation communications components.

1. Background

SEKISUI CHEMICAL Group has identified "next-generation communication components" as one of its Innovation Areas and seven key themes to realize its long-term vision "Vision 2030." Focusing on the development of components and devices that control high-frequency radio waves, the Group is accelerating commercialization to solve the issues faced in next-generation communications.

LATYS, one of the Group's business partners, has also commercialized its own wireless relay systems, and is developing tools to optimize equipment deployment (simulation) for effective use of these systems. This will enable the automation of the deployment and installation of wireless relay systems to achieve a good communication environment, which was previously done based on empirical knowledge.

2. Details of the Business Partnership and Future Initiatives

SEKISUI CHEMICAL has signed a capital and business partnership with LATYS to develop a service business, including the provision of components/devices and construction proposals, in order to build a good communication environment that allows pleasant connections anytime, anywhere by combining SEKISUI CHEMICAL's next-generation communication components and LATYS' tools for optimal deployment. Through this partnership, SEKISUI CHEMICAL will contribute to the development and sustainability of next-generation communication infrastructure.

SEKISUI CHEMICAL is accelerating collaboration with startup companies and academia to expand and strengthen strategic business areas. For the exploration of new technologies and businesses, SEKISUI CHEMICAL will continue to engage in similar partnerships in the future.

Futoshi Kamiwaki, Senior Managing Executive Officer of SEKISUI CHEMICAL, said: "We are excited to support LATYS and provide new solutions to the wireless network through our collaboration. By combining LATYS's advanced metasurface and deployment technologies with SEKISUI's next-generation communication components, we will provide new value to next-generation communication infrastructure."

Paul Tornatta, CEO of LATYS, expressed his excitement about the partnership: "We are thrilled to welcome SEKISUI as a strategic partner and investor. Their commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns perfectly with our vision for reshaping wireless communication. With SEKISUI's support, we aim to further enhance our technology and expand its application in various industries."

Overview of LATYS

(1) Name: LATYS Intelligence Inc.

(2) Headquarters: 321 Rue de la Commune, Suite 300, Montreal, Quebec H2Y 2E1, CANADA

(3) Representative: CEO Paul Tornatta

(4) Services: Development, manufacture, and sale of wireless relay systems and provision of communication environment design services

(5) Year of establishment: 2020

(6) Website: https://www.latys.ca/

