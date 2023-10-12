Financial advisor Darren Coleman launches Two Way Traffic podcast for cross-border issues

Series will feature top experts

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Darren Coleman, one of Canada's most successful wealth management advisors, is launching a podcast series that will feature top North American experts to discuss cross-border financial issues. The series, called Two Way Traffic, kicks off today with an episode about Canadians who want to purchase a vacation property in the United States. Joining Coleman on this podcast and the next two episodes are immigration lawyer Véronique Malka and mortgage specialist Freddy Abitbol, both of whom have offices in the U.S.

The first episode is being released on https://twowaytraffic.transistor.fm/ and is available on all the major podcast platforms. The next two episodes will look at Canadians who are going to work in the U.S. and Canadians who plan to marry an American. The podcast series will run with a new episode every month.

"Now that we are recovering from Covid and the border is fully open the world is working its way back to normalcy, but many people realize they have significant cross-border problems," says Coleman. "And they may not know where to turn or what to do. People can also get the wrong advice and wind up paying dearly for it later. Two Way Traffic will feature some of the top cross-border minds in Canada and the U.S. from a wide variety of disciplines."

Véronique Malka, a native of Montreal who moved to the U.S. in 2005 and founded the Canadian Law Group, a firm that offers mobility expertise, is based in the New York City area. She offers legal advice in three languages – English, French and Spanish.

Freddy Abitbol leads Hypotec Inc. which is based in Miami, Florida and has closed more than $4 billion US in mortgages. It has offices in 12 U.S. states. Abitbol, also from Montreal, is fluent in English and French.

Coleman is a licensed financial advisor for both Canada and the U.S., runs the Coleman Wealth group at Raymond James in Toronto, and responsible for an asset base of $500 million. His clients are professionals, businesses, individuals and families, and those who are retired or planning to retire soon. He was one of the first advisors in Canada accredited in three disciplines – Professional Financial Planner, Certified Financial Planner, and Certified Hedge Fund Specialist. Coleman is also author of the book RECALCULATING – Find Financial Success and Never Feel Lost Again, and often interviewed by the media.

The first episode of Two Way Traffic gets into an array of financial and immigration topics – implications of the Canada-US-Mexico Agreement which replaced NAFTA, non-immigrant vs. immigrant visas, potential tax issues especially since the two countries have different tax regimes, how to qualify for a mortgage in the U.S., and how to handle your investment accounts on either side of the border.

