SAM NAZARIAN'S C3 AND AREAS USA WIN CONTRACT TO OPEN CITIZENS GO AT HARTSFIELD-JACKSON ATLANTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, THE 4TH CITIZENS MARKET FOOD HALL AND 2ND CITIZENS IN GEORGIA

Following the successful launch of Citizens food hall at Phipps Plaza in Atlanta, C3 marks impactful expansion of Citizens in Georgia with Umami Burger, Sam's Crispy Chicken and El Pollo Verde by Dani Garcia slated to Open in early 2025 in Terminal F

Citizens GO will also leverage the GObyCitizens app and technology platform, allowing visitors to enjoy a collection of other brands from C3's digital brand inventory

MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Nazarian's revolutionary food and beverage technology company and platform, C3, announces exciting partnership with Areas as they secure a contract to open Citizens Food Hall at Terminal F in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in early 2025. The 3,000 sq ft. food hall will consist of Citizens Bar; Citizens GO; and C3 brands such as Umami Burger, Sam's Crispy Chicken, and Michelin-star Chef, Dani Garcia's fast-casual concept, El Pollo Verde by Dani Garcia.

Rendering of Citizens GO in Terminal F at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (PRNewswire)

Citizens at ATL marks the first location in the partnership between C3 and Areas, with several upcoming airport projects planned for the future. This is the latest location of Citizens following the opening of the 25,000 square foot Citizens food hall in Atlanta at Phipps Plaza in 2022 which followed New York City, with more locations slated to open in cities across the United States, including Chicago, Miami, and California.

CITIZENS GO AT HARTSFIELD-JACKSON ATLANTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Citizens GO will provide travelers a place of respite and refuge during layovers and long travel days as well as delicious grab and go options for tight turnarounds. The food hall offers diverse options from Umami Burger; Sam's Crispy Chicken; and Michelin-star Chef, Dani Garcia's fast-casual concept, El Pollo Verde by Dani Garcia.

The 3,000 sq ft. space, will also consist of Citizens Bar, complete with 25 seats as well as a dining room available to seat 45

For travelers in a hurry, Citizens will have Citizens GO, utilizing Citizens proprietary ordering technology for seamless transactions inclusive of grab and go items from other signature C3 brands and product offerings

The location will include digital menu boards, video screens and self-service kiosk technology

Terminal F hosts the majority of international flights departing from ATL and will be available to travelers flying airlines such as: Air Canada, Air France, British Airways, Delta, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Turkish Airlines, Aeromexico, etc.

El Pollo Verde by Chef Dani Garcia : Roasted organic chicken and salad bowls by Three-Michelin-Starred Chef Dani Garcia

Umami Burger: A rich and savory taste sensation that goes beyond the commonplace flavors of sweet, sour, salty, and bitter, Umami is the fundamental element of the Umami Burger experience, we make the most craveable burgers known to man.

Sam's Crispy Chicken is a chicken sandwich concept Where the Chicken Comes First - Fried or grilled. Bold or tame. Dripping with yolk or piled high with avo

CITIZENS

Citizens is a lifestyle food hall, currently open in New York City and Atlanta, that signifies C3's expansion of ghost kitchens into the experiential, brick-and-mortar market.

Through the development of digital-first brands, C3 has become a leader in the ghost kitchen space, and the food halls have further propelled the company's expansion into brick-and-mortar retail environments.

A first-of-its kind dining concept, all Citizens locations exclusively feature a lineup of unparalleled global culinary brands all owned and operated by C3 under one roof,

Citizens GO is a small format version of Citizens intended for smaller footprints, oftentimes in high volume transit centers.

C3 brands include: Krispy Rice, Umami Burger and Sam's Crispy Chicken and more.

EXECUTIVE QUOTES

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO C3 stated, "We are honored and thrilled to partner with Areas, who like sbe and C3, is a trailblazer and leader in travel hospitality. Over the past two years, with the successful openings of Citizens in Atlanta and New York, C3 has been able to bring its diverse culinary offerings from ghost kitchens into immersive, in-person dining experiences that allow guests to eat delicious food from award-winning chefs in a casual environment that builds community. With the launch of Citizens at Atlanta International airport, we are able to provide the same experience to travelers on-the-go, giving them access to fantastic food offerings that are not always available on travel days."

Carlos Bernal, CEO Areas, United States stated, "This distinctive, local concept will offer an eclectic mix of locally and internationally inspired chef-driven dishes that are sure to delight traveling guests, making the Citizens Culinary Market a go to spot for even the most discerning foodie."

ABOUT C3

C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) is re-imagining the food service industry at a time when change is needed most. Founded and led by visionary Sam Nazarian with minority investors Simon, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, Brookfield Properties, a fully-integrated, global real estate services company, and Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group, C3 is simultaneously, systematically and broadly bringing together technology, underutilized retail, hotel and kitchen spaces and world-class culinary talent. C3's culinary brands co-exist to disrupt the food & beverage industry by capitalizing on rapidly evolving customer preferences through C3-established shared kitchens, Citizens culinary markets, and mobile delivery with the next-gen GO by Citizens app. Current C3 brands include Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Kumi, Sa'Moto, EllaMia, Cicci di Carne, Plant Nation, El Pollo Verde, Stonie Bowls, Frankly by Snap-O-Razzo, Tastemade Me Tacos, Citizens Pizza and more. Additionally, C3 has partnered with California-based Soom Soom Fresh Mediterranean and famed Miami cookie purveyor Cindy Lou's Cookies. To learn more, visit www.C3bysbe.com .

About Areas USA

Areas USA is a leader in the travel hospitality sector operating 140 restaurants and retail stores in ten major airports and 13 travel plazas in three states. The company operates restaurants and retail stores in the following major airports: Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Miami, Chicago O'Hare, Houston Hobby, Newark Liberty, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta, Orlando, Detroit Metro Airport, and Indianapolis. Areas USA also operates travel plazas along the turnpikes in Florida, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Areas USA is a subsidiary of Areas SAU, an international leader in food and beverage and travel retail. With a presence in 10 countries, the company manages more than 2,000 restaurants and stores in Europe and America.

With a team of 20,000 people and locations in main transport hubs around the world (airports, train stations, travel plazas on highways), as well as leisure parks, Areas provides service to more than 350 million customers every year.

Founded in 1968 in Barcelona, Areas is committed to offering high-quality services to travelers. Since then, Areas has become a global benchmark operator in the industry, with a deep knowledge of travelers' needs and the widest range of restaurant concepts in the industry.

