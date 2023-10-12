Tequila CAZADORES® Spotlights Emerging Hispanic Artists Through Sofar Sounds Partnership

The limited concert series celebrates Hispanic-American artists and will bring real tequila to real music fans across the country

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila CAZADORES, an award-winning premium tequila brand, unveils a collaboration with Sofar Sounds, a global company connecting artists and audiences through live music and artist services, to shine a spotlight on emerging Hispanic artists.

Tequila Cazadores (PRNewswire)

Tequila CAZADORES is renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and authenticity. With a heritage deeply rooted in Mexican culture, the brand has joined with Sofar Sounds to champion the cultural vibrancy of the Hispanic community. The global organization aims to foster moments of unity, celebration, and inspiration through the universal language of music, with a limited-time sponsored concert series set to occur throughout October and November.

Through four remarkable shows, Tequila CAZADORES will bring the vibes of Jalisco, Mexico, directly to attendees of the Sofar concerts that promise to captivate music enthusiasts and celebrate the rich cultural diversity within the Hispanic music scene while sipping on high-quality tequila.

"We are thrilled to bring the spirit of Jalisco to new audiences through this new sponsored concert series with Sofar Sounds," said Jay Needham, Tequila CAZADORES Brand Director. "Given music is deeply ingrained in Hispanic culture, this partnership creates an opportunity to connect with brand fans in new spaces while amplifying the voices of emerging artists. Tequila Cazadores is a real tequila for real people, and we can't wait to welcome guests with the Sofar team."

The concert series will spotlight 12 emerging Hispanic artists with performances scheduled across four major cities where music is at the center of culture: New York City, Chicago, San Diego, and Los Angeles. At each venue, attendees can enjoy hand-crafted Tequila Cazadores cocktails and their Ready-to-Drink canned offerings, all made with 100% Blue Weber agave.

Sofar's mission is to bring artists and audiences together through live experiences and artist services that inspire creativity, community and joy. Their unique live experiences are places for artist discovery and community in non-traditional spaces, such as rooftops, art galleries, breweries and living rooms, across 78 countries. Their artist services help artists own their fan relationships, and build sustainable, creative lives on their own terms.

"At Sofar, we strive to highlight the myriad of communities that make our global music movement what it is," said Katie Scribner, Sofar Director of Commercial Partnerships. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Tequila Cazadores on this concert series to bring the vibrant sounds of our Hispanic artist community to an even broader audience and make a meaningful impact on these emerging artists' burgeoning careers."

Consumers 21+ can purchase tickets at https://www.sofarsounds.com/cazadores to secure a coveted seat at the limited-time performances. For more information on Tequila CAZADORES, please visit https://www.cazadores.com/ and follow Tequila CAZADORES on Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Cazadores@mbooth.com

Marni Greenberg, VP Communications

marni.greenberg@sofarsounds.com

415-680-4387

About Tequila CAZADORES®

Tequila CAZADORES® is one of the most popular premium tequilas in Mexico and the United States. It all started with just one hard-working visionary in 1922 in the sun-kissed highlands of Jalisco, Mexico who spent years perfecting a tequila recipe for his friends and family. This closely guarded secret recipe was passed down by word of mouth for generations and is still used today, 100 years later. Tequila CAZADORES® is made with 100% Blue Agave grown, harvested, and distilled in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, recognized as the premier agave growing region in the world, resulting in a smoother, more flavorful taste. The Tequila CAZADORES® brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International www.CAZADORES.com .

LOS CAZADORES® TOMAN CON RESPONSABILIDAD. DRINK RESPONSIBLY. ©2023. CAZADORES, ITS TRADE DRESS AND THE DEER LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS. IMPORTED BY TEQUILA CAZADORES® U.S.A., SEAL BEACH, CA.

About Sofar Sounds

Sofar Sounds connects artists and audiences through live music and artist services. The company started in 2009 in a living room in London with pass-the-hat, artist donation performances and over the last 10 years, has grown organically into a global movement focused on artist and audience connections. Sofar's unique live experiences are places for artist discovery and community in non-traditional spaces (living rooms, art galleries, breweries, etc.) across 78 countries. Its artist services help artists own their fan relationships and build sustainable, creative lives on their own terms.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tequila CAZADORES