Top Step Scales Up Their Quoting Experience with Provus’ AI-Led Services Quoting Platform

SARATOGA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Provus Inc ., provider of an automated services quoting solution, announced today that Top Step, an award-winning professional services automation consultancy, has chosen Provus as their end-to-end services quoting platform to boost their quoting experience and accelerate sales cycle velocity.

"We've seen rapid transformation in our quoting process, delivering with speed, accuracy, and improved win rates"

Top Step is a provider of professional services automation solutions and a leading NetSuite OpenAir system integrator. Their deep industry experience has helped hundreds of NetSuite customers improve efficiency and productivity for professional services business operations.

As a rapidly growing consulting firm, Top Step needed a robust quoting system that could support its Sales team to easily and accurately price, estimate, and quote their services. Top Step faced an inefficient and risky manual quoting process relying on disconnected spreadsheets and old documents resulting in pricing and scoping errors, process bottlenecks, low visibility into resource utilization, and poor experience to their customers.

As experts in professional services automation, Top Step knew that the Provus Platform would be the perfect solution to deliver a faster, more accurate end-to-end quoting experience for their internal processes and for their customers.

"Provus Services Quoting Cloud is a game-changer for professional services. We've seen rapid transformation in our quoting process, delivering with speed, accuracy, and improved win rates," said Ronn Breaux, CEO of Top Step. "The results have been game-changing. Our sales team can now quote more projects without adding staff, and resource visibility during quoting has optimized utilization."

"We are excited to be working with Top Step to support their growth and expansion," Mahesh Baxi, CEO and Co-Founder of Provus. "Our quoting technology will automate their quote-to-cash lifecycle of services, enabling their teams to collaborate in real-time, deliver faster, more accurate quotes, and ultimately enhance customer satisfaction."

About Provus Inc.

Provus provides SaaS solutions to automate Services CPQ processes. Its unique AI-powered technology helps enterprise customers to accelerate turnaround time, grow deal sizes, and increase win probability faster – all while improving gross margins and mitigating compliance risk. Provus is an approved Salesforce AppExchange Partner. Based in Saratoga, California, Provus has raised $12M in fundings led by Norwest Venture Partners. For more information, visit www.provusinc.com .

About Top Step

Top Step is a leader in optimizing business efficiency for Professional Services operations, dedicated to helping clients achieve their profitability goals while focusing on business growth. With extensive expertise in professional services business operations, professional services automation (PSA), and project management, Top Step has proudly served over 400 global organizations. Its commitment to excellence has earned recognition as "Best of the Best" by SPI Research and Oracle NetSuite for Exceptional OpenAir Product Expertise. Visit www.topstepllc.com to explore how Top Step can elevate your operational excellence.

