DENSO to Exhibit at JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023

KARIYA, Japan, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO CORPORATION today announced that it will exhibit at JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023*¹, held at Tokyo Big Sight, from Saturday, October 28 to Sunday, November 5.

At its booth, DENSO will present stories about how it hopes to contribute to the happiness of people in the future with mobility under the theme, "The Future Society Envisioned by DENSO through Its Imagination and Technology." Created in collaboration with science-fiction writers, the stories are drawn from fundamentally human themes, such as the bond between a parent and child, the joy of young people playing music and the fulfilling lives that senior citizens can lead.

They will be presented in various ways. For example, an immersive 3D audio theater and augmented reality (AR) glasses will enable visitors to imagine how people in the future can live happily and vibrantly every day. Moreover, by reading the QR Code attached to each happy story, each visitor can enjoy listening to them narrated by the popular voice actresses Atsumi Tanezaki and Yu Wakui. It will display DENSO products intended to help create a better life for people in future society, where new types of mobility and technology preserve the global environment.

DENSO Press Conference

DENSO will hold a press conference at its booth as follows.

Date and

time 9:45 – 10:00, Thursday, October 26 Location W3103, West Hall 3, fourth floor of the West Exhibition

Building, Tokyo Big Sight Speaker Shinnosuke Hayashi, President and CEO of DENSO

CORPORATION

On the day, DENSO will stream the press conference live. Please visit DENSO's official YouTube channel on time at: https://youtube.com/live/9gBGKLJBfsY?feature=share.

The T-shirts of DENSO booth staff are made from materials recycled from discarded work uniforms of different companies including DENSO. Visitors who answer a questionnaire at the booth will be given DENSO's unique acrylic ornaments, made from recycled acrylic resin, of a character called "DENMARU" on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more details of the DENSO booth, please visit DENSO's special website for Japan Mobility Show 2023 at: https://www.denso.com/global/en/events/japan-mobility-show/2023/.

Moreover, the organizer's program called "Tokyo Future Tour" on the 1st floor of the West Exhibition Building, shows how Tokyo will change in the future with new types of mobility. DENSO will join this event and build a huge swing set in the shape of "H2" to convey an image of hydrogen energy to visitors. Electricity produced from energy generated by fully swinging on the swing will be converted into hydrogen, which can be stored for later use, by using DENSO's solid oxide electrolysis cell (SOEC)*² system. Visitors can thus experience how energy can be used. At "Startup Future Factory," Japan Auto Parts Industries Association will host business matching and booth tours for member companies. https://www.japia.or.jp/topics_detail1/id=4135.

*¹ The event organized by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. (JAMA) will be open to the press from Wednesday, October 25 to Thursday, October 26, previewed on Friday, October 27, and open to the public from Saturday October 28 to Sunday, November 5.

*² A SOEC is a unit that operates at high temperatures using a ceramic membrane as an electrolyte to electrolyze water vapor to produce hydrogen. There are other methods of producing hydrogen, such as alkaline water electrolysis in which an alkaline aqueous solution is used as an electrolyte, as well as proton exchange membrane (PEM) water electrolysis in which a polymer membrane is used as an electrolyte. The SOECs used in this demonstration require less electric energy for electrolysis than the other two types. In the verification test jointly conducted by DENSO Fukushima Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation since March of this year, PEM water electrolysis units have been used.

Reference: Japan Mobility Show 2023 Official Website

https://www.japan-mobility-show.com/en/.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 200 facilities worldwide to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 165,000 global employees pursue rewarding careers while paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, DENSO in North America generated $11.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

