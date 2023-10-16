Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana Continues Wave of Growth at Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As The Walt Disney Company celebrates its 100th anniversary, Walt Disney World Resort is commemorating the milestone with the splashing debut of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.

Walt Disney World Resort guests visiting EPCOT can now voyage into an all-new adventure with Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana. Explore a beautifully landscaped walking trail with fun and surprises around each turn and engage with water in magical ways like Moana did with the ocean. The new walk-through attraction is located in the World Nature neighborhood of EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Amy Smith, Photographer) (PRNewswire)

Guests can explore a beautifully landscaped walking trail with fun and surprises around each turn, as they engage with water in magical ways like Moana did with the ocean – from a simple greeting to a high five or even a crashing wave of fun. This lush and tropical path is the first Disney Parks experience to immerse guests into a world inspired by the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film, "Moana."

The new walkthrough attraction is the latest addition to the expansive vacation destination in Central Florida, continuing a wave of growth and investment across the resort. As recently announced at Destination D23, an unprecedented number of projects are underway, and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana is the newest chapter in that expansion. Debuting as part of a multi-year transformation of EPCOT, the attraction showcases the innovation and creativity that Disney is known for, further demonstrating the company's commitment to incredible storytelling through immersive experiences.

In addition to experiencing this new attraction, guests will have the opportunity to meet Moana in a new area of World Nature. Nestled across from Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, this will be the perfect place for fans to snap a few photos, share in a hug or even recount their important learnings about water conservation with the Wayfinder herself.

From the youngest little ones to the generations who are young at heart, every member of the family can enjoy this fun, lively and interactive experience as they discover ways to befriend, protect and cherish the water that connects and gives life to the world. Just like Moana's friend the ocean, water here has a playful personality of its own, and guests can join in the fun by making music with "rain harps," waving to jumping streams and creating a roaring ocean wave.

As guests walk along the trail, they will come across Te Fiti, who is seen protecting water as it travels through the water cycle. Guests might even discover beloved characters carved in the rock formations like Heihei, Pua and of course, Moana.

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana joins new experiences such as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, Connections Café & Eatery and more as part of the EPCOT transformation. Additional upcoming transformative elements include the debut of a new Walt Disney statue called "Walt the Dreamer" at Dreamers Point and the World Celebration gardens with plenty of lush green space to enjoy.

The opening of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana coincides with the 100-year anniversary of The Walt Disney Company on Oct. 16. During this centennial celebration, Disney will have special activations, tie-ins, and moments that will highlight what has made this company so special to so many over the last 100 years. EPCOT is the heart of the celebration at Walt Disney World now through Dec. 31, 2023. In addition to the new attraction's debut, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will don their platinum-best attire to greet guests in the Imagination! pavilion, and Spaceship Earth will light up each night with a colorful lighting display accompanied by the Disney100 anthem. There are also four new Global Marketplaces featuring celebratory dishes and drinks.

To learn more about Walt Disney World, including the limited-time Disney100 celebration, visit DisneyWorld.com.

