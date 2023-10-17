Multi-Specialty Carotid Alliance (MSCA) Applauds The Centers For Medicare And Medicaid Services (CMS) National Coverage Decision For Stenting Of The Carotid Arteries

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 11th, The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced a new national coverage decision (NCD) for stenting of the carotid arteries. As the entity that made the formal request for this consideration, the Multi-Specialty Carotid Alliance (MSCA) applauds this Decision, which will ensure that Medicare patients will have access to the full range of therapies that are available, including carotid endarterectomy (CEA), transfemoral carotid artery stenting (TF-CAS), transradial carotid artery stenting (TR-CAS), and transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). The MSCA also wishes to emphasize that optimal medical therapy (OMT) remains the foundation for treatment, and CAS, CEA, or TCAR should be offered only to those who are deemed appropriate for revascularization on top of OMT.

The MSCA appreciates the careful and thoughtful consideration of this decision on the part of leadership of CMS and the Center for Clinical Standards and Quality (CCSQ), and especially the Coverage and Analysis Group (CAG), whose dedicated members expended an extraordinary amount of time and energy to arrive at their decision. We believe that their thorough analysis and the challenging deliberations that they undertook ultimately led to a decision that is in the best interest of Medicare beneficiaries and the American public.

The MSCA now urges all stakeholders to join forces to ensure safe and proper implementation of this decision, so that patients receive the highest quality and most appropriate care. The MSCA looks forward to working with CMS, medical societies and other professional medical organizations, industry partners, and patient representatives to achieve this goal.

Stroke remains a leading cause of death and disability. Collectively as a medical community, we must increase patient and provider awareness, support education and training, and promote research and innovation to reduce the incidence and impact of this disease. The MSCA is committed to bring together the medical community for that purpose.

The Multispecialty Carotid Alliance (MSCA)

Thomas Brott , MD, Neurology, Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, FL

Daniel G. Clair , MD, Vascular Surgery, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN

William Gray , MD, Interventional Cardiology, Lankenau Heart, Main Line Health, Wynnewood, PA

Donald Heck , MD, Interventional Neuroradiology, Triad Radiology Associations, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Winston-Salem, NC

Tudor Jovin, MD, Interventional Neurology, Cooper University Healthcare, Camden, NJ

Sean Lyden , MD, Vascular Surgery, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

Chris Metzger , MD, Interventional Cardiology, Ballad Health CVA Heart & Vascular, Kingsport, TN

Kenneth Rosenfield , MD, Interventional Cardiology and Vascular Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Gary Roubin , MD, Interventional Cardiology, Chair of CREST2 Interventional Management Committee

Ravish Sachar, MD, Interventional Cardiology, UNC-Rex Healthcare, Raleigh, NC

Adnan Siddiqui , MD, Neurosurgery, Jacobs Institute, SUNY at Buffalo & Kaleida Health, Buffalo, NY

Christopher White , MD, Interventional Cardiology, Ochsner Clinical School, University of Queensland , Australia and Ochsner Medical Center, New Orleans, LA

