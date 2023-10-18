CHIPS AHOY! 'HAPPY BY DESIGN' CAMPAIGN CHAMPIONS MULTICULTURAL ARTISTS BY PROVIDING NATIONAL PLATFORM TO SHARE CREATIVITY

Legendary Hollywood Costume Designer and Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumnus, Ruth E. Carter, Unveils Virtual AR Experience Created to Inspire Next Generation of Multicultural Artists

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether they create inside the classroom or tour a museum exhibit, teens derive an undeniable happiness from art, design, and creativity. As the brand that is Here for Happy, Chips Ahoy! wants to help design a world where all teens have the same opportunity to access multicultural art and be inspired by two top passions: art and creativity. Unfortunately, while 48 percent of teens identify as persons of color1, only 15 percent of creative work in museums is made by artists of color2. Because Chips Ahoy! believes representation matters, today the brand unveiled Happy by Design. It is a campaign to inspire change featuring a national Augmented Reality (AR) experience. The AR provides a national platform to highlight works of art created by up-and-coming multicultural artists.

Chips Ahoy! and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America hosted a panel discussion. Panelists included (left to right) Karl Kaiser, SVP of Marketing & Communications at Boys & Girls Clubs of America; Ruth E. Carter, two-time Academy Award winning American film costume designer and Boys & Girls Club alumna; Langston Howard, Boys & Girls Club of America member and featured artist; Camille Bridges, Brand Manager, Chips Ahoy!; Natali Johnson, Director of Communications, The High Museum of Art. (PRNewswire)

The Chips Ahoy! 'Happy By Design' campaign loops in two organizations that share the brand's ethos. The first is Atlanta's High Museum of Art, where more than 62 percent of exhibitions from its most recent fiscal year feature woman-identifying or female artists, artists of color and LGBTQIA+ artists3. The second is Boys & Girls Clubs of America which provides young people with access to arts resources and programming designed to foster creativity and encourage self-expression.

The immersive AR experience features artwork from eight aspiring multicultural artists, including teens from Boys & Girls Clubs. Anyone nationwide can view, interact and learn about the teens' artwork virtually – anytime, anywhere. And every time their art is viewed through this virtual experience Chips Ahoy! donates $1 to fund arts programming, which supports multicultural creativity.4

To demonstrate the AR experience and share the importance of inspiring the next generation of multicultural artists, Chips Ahoy! partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and legendary Hollywood costume designer and Boys & Girls Club alumnus and advocate, Ruth E. Carter.

"Boys & Girls Clubs of America provided me the opportunity to develop my passion for artistic expression at a young age, which I was able to share with audiences around the world through the power of film," said Carter. 'The 'Happy by Design' AR experience provides other young artists with a national platform to exhibit their creativity, and in turn, inspire future generations of artists.'

The virtual experience can be accessed HERE. It features art from the following teens:

Langston Howard ( Detroit, MI ): Introduced to the world of fashion in 2022 through Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Michigan , Langston's designs celebrate Black power and identity and have already been recognized on national stages including a recent feature at New York Fashion Week.

Amara Aleman ( Ridgewood, NJ ): Based in Rhode Island , Amara is an up-and-coming content creator who loves to feature her vitiligo in unique, artistic ways. Through highlighting her condition in an uplifting and aesthetically pleasing manner, she encourages her audiences to accept and celebrate their differences.

Shawn Woodward ( Detroit, MI ): Another Southeast Michigan native and up-and-coming fashion designer who found his passion for art through Boys & Girls Clubs of America recently launched his own brand, Skullxer, which was recently featured at New York Fashion Week.

Natalie Osborne ( North Tulsa, OK ) : Growing up in the historic Greenwood district of Tulsa , Natalie's art draws inspiration from the community's resilience and pride. Creative self-expression brings her happiness and provides an outlet to dream of future endeavors.

Sarah Inoue ( Providence, RI ): Sarah is a college student and video creator who primarily creates art-related content. She loves exploring different areas of art, such as makeup and fashion and is always learning new ways to express herself in ways that fit her personality.

Ja'lyn Johnson ( Fort Stewart, GA ): Living in different cities and countries throughout her childhood, Ja'lyn has always been inspired by the many landscapes, people and culture she was introduced to. Her artwork is a colorful portrayal of how she sees herself within world.

Jordyn Williams ( Wake Forest, NC ): Current Boys & Girls Club member, has always had an interest in art. Jordyn continues to explore and expand her knowledge in various mediums. She plans to pursue a business interest in creative design, as well as a career in engineering.

Amari Jones ( Atlanta, GA ): Amari is an Actress, Dancer, Creative Director, and Screenwriter who recently graduated from the Savannah College of Arts and Design where she majored in Performing Arts. Looking to the future, Amari 's ultimate goal is to produce her own television shows and movies one day.

The Happy by Design Program is part of a $1MM pledge from Chips Ahoy! over three years to fund arts programming at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The pledge drives awareness to communities where arts programs have been defunded. Through this commitment, Chips Ahoy! wants to ensure more teens have access to the tools, resources and inspiration to pursue their artistic passion, and in turn, find their happy place.

"At Chips Ahoy!, we're proud to champion multicultural artists and give them an opportunity to share their inspiring creativity with the world, because a world filled with diverse art brings happiness to not only those who design it, but those that enjoy it as well," said Sabrina, Senior Director for the Chips Ahoy! Brand.

In addition to the national AR experience, visitors to the High Museum of Art can use the AR experience inside the museum to see this vision come to life on gallery walls. For everyone who uses the filter inside the museum, Chips Ahoy! will donate an additional $1 to the museum and its ongoing efforts to champion multicultural artists.5 The filter further demonstrates the museum's mission to champion inclusion for all in the arts, which in turn has led to a 240 percent increase between 2015-2020 in visitations from members of the BIPOC community.6

For more information on Chips Ahoy!'s efforts to champion multicultural artists as part of being Here for Happy, follow the brand on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @ChipsAhoy.

