Fragmented No More: Launch of Templum One Ecosystem Unifies Private Markets

Templum announces its private markets and alternative assets ecosystem solution, making investing in alts as easy and ubiquitous as buying public stocks

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Templum, Inc. ("Templum"), the operating system for private markets and alternative assets™ announced today the launch of Templum One, a first-of-its-kind solution for private markets and alternative assets. Templum One is a secure ecosystem that connects issuers, investors, custodians, transfer agents and other market participants to facilitate access to high-quality alternatives and private securities, as well as accelerates the general adoption of alternative assets and private securities as an investment class for a broad range of investors. Through Templum One's open and fully regulated infrastructure solution, any alternative investment opportunity ranging from private equity, venture, credit and real estate to art and collectibles can be facilitated and found on Templum One.

Templum (PRNewsfoto/Templum Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Templum One is the only central operating system of its kind and the answer private market participants have been waiting for," said Christopher Pallotta, founder and CEO of Templum. "Our ecosystem simplifies and optimizes the access, distribution and sourcing of alternative assets for RIAs, broker dealers, wire houses, fintechs, asset allocators, institutional investors, investment platforms, wealth managers and family offices."

Interest in private investments and alternative assets continue to grow. A recent report from Blackrock shared that 88% of global companies with revenue greater than $100M are investing in private markets.1 By using Templum One buy-side participants can now meet their investors' needs for access to a broad set of high-quality assets and both issuers and sell-side participants can efficiently offer their assets and gain increased exposure to curated investor communities.

"Templum One brings it all together. We provide asset managers, investors and service providers the ability to engage with a broader ecosystem via a single solution, facilitating scale in an efficient way," said Raj Iyer, Chief Product Officer at Templum. "We are excited to deliver a digitally native solution that connects the buy- and sell-side and issuers through a single connection enabling primary issuance, secondary trading, data and integration across the investment lifecycle in a controlled, secure manner."

Templum One's Feature Overview:

Issuer Functionality:

Expanded investor reach, speed to market and embedded marketing tools for asset distribution

Streamlined workflows and technology for asset onboarding, launch, capital raise and ongoing support throughout the investment's lifecycle including broker dealer services, document management and transaction and payment rails

Regulated security settlement with a single, modular workflow

Ability to offer multiple transaction styles including primary issuance, auctions, continuous trading via open order books, negotiated peer-to-peer trading styles, and Qualified Matching Service capabilities for LP interests.

Buy-side & Investor Functionality:

Access to and support for a variety of alternative assets and private securities in different asset classes and throughout the asset lifecycle

Frictionless investor account maintenance through fully integrated onboarding and investor support

Standard purchasing process, including payment, and consolidated document management

Strengths of the Templum One Ecosystem:

Broad Range of Investor Types and Assets

API driven architecture, highly scalable and configurable

Digitization of paper-based workflows for issuers and investors

Real-time data sets and analytics on alternative asset class demand and investor and issuer trends

White-label capabilities

Learn more about the Templum One and current Templum One participants by requesting a demo at www.templuminc.com

Source: Capital IQ, BlackRock as of 12/31/22. Represents the number of companies with annual revenues greater than $100 million .

About Templum

Templum is the operating system for private markets and alternative assets and is paving the way for investors to participate in new asset classes through integrated market technologies and APIs for primary issuance, secondary trading alternative data and Templum One, our private markets and alternative assets ecosystem solution. Templum's combined solutions improve efficiency and distribution in private markets by enabling seamless access to alternative investments and standardized infrastructure to support operations, rather than the fragmented manual processes currently used in private markets. We unify private market infrastructure, investment opportunities and investor capital, into a single solution for private securities and alternative assets.

Templum Markets LLC. a wholly owned subsidiary of Templum, Inc., is a New York-based broker-dealer, and Alternative Trading System (ATS) approved to trade unregistered private securities in 53 U.S. states and territories. For more information, please visit www.templuminc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Templum Inc.