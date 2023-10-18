Rentokil Terminix Celebrates Merger Anniversary With $100,000 Donation to Feeding America and Second Harvest

Company kicks-off month-long food drive to help hungry families during Holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rentokil Terminix, a leading provider of essential pest management and termite services to residential and commercial customers, recently announced donations of $70,000 to Feeding America in the U.S., and $30,000 to Second Harvest in Canada. The donations commemorate the anniversary of the merger of two leading pest control companies to form Rentokil Terminix in North America.

Rentokil Terminix Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Merger (PRNewswire)

"We are humbled in making this donation to support the work of feeding thousands of children and families across North America," said John Myers, President and CEO of U.S. Pest Control for Rentokil Terminix. "This donation is just another example of how our newly combined company has harmonized our mission, vision and values. Our combined organization has a long-standing history of giving back to the communities where we live and work."

In addition, the company will kick off a month-long food drive to help replenish food donation centers across the continent. Colleague volunteers of technicians, inspection professionals and managers, will collect canned food donations from friends and neighbors throughout the month of October.

At the end of the 30 days, local branch managers will coordinate donation drop offs at hundreds of Feeding America's and Second Harvest's donation centers, coinciding with an employee contest for the top branches that will win team meals prepared and served by company executives.

According to the USDA, more than 34 million people, including 9 million children, in the United States are food insecure. Every community in the country is home to families who face hunger, but rural communities are especially hard hit by hunger.

In Canada, there are 5.8 million people facing food insecurity and struggling to access nutrition, according to the University of Toronto. At the same time, according to research from Second Harvest, 58 percent of all food produced for Canadians is lost or wasted.

The day of celebration was marked with the theme of "Spirit Day," where branches across the country were decked out in red and green decorations , and colleagues were encouraged to wear their favorite team's jerseys or colors. From foam fingers to pom poms - Rentokil Terminix branches looked great as the teams enjoyed outdoor meals together and managers—or, in this case, head coaches—delivered presentations acknowledging national and local victories while applauding top performers and key contributors.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org , find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

About Second Harvest

Second Harvest is the largest food rescue organization in Canada and is a global thought leader on perishable food recovery. We operate at the intersection of hunger relief and environmental protection, tackling food loss and waste through food redistribution, research, awareness, and education, continually innovating and collaborating to ensure a more sustainable planet.

We work with thousands of food businesses from across the supply chain utilizing logistics and technology to reduce the amount of edible food going to waste, thereby diverting unnecessary greenhouse gases from entering the environment. Our inclusive model ensures this healthy surplus food is redirected to thousands of charities and non-profits across the country, providing millions of canadians experiencing food insecurity access to the nourishment they need. Learn more: https://secondharvest.ca/ .

About Rentokil Terminix

Rentokil Terminix is the leading provider of residential and commercial services in North America. The company provides health, hygiene, environment services, and pest management services, including protection against termites, bed bugs, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., the company is part of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE: RTO), one of the largest business services companies in the world. To learn more, visit EnhancedPestControl.com , or linkedin.com/company/rentokilterminix .

