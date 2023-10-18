U.S. DOE grants $250M to Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, in partnership with PGE, for critical transmission upgrades

Enhancements to the Bethel-Round Butte transmission line will advance Tribal energy leadership, improve reliability, and accelerate decarbonization in Oregon

WARM SPRINGS, Ore., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon (CTWS) was selected to receive a $250 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to help advance vital transmission upgrades. CTWS submitted the grant application to DOE, in partnership with Portland General Electric, as part of the Grid Resilience Innovative Partnerships Program (GRIP) open to Tribes. This significant investment in the reliability of Oregon's clean energy infrastructure will enable enhancements to the existing 230 kV Bethel-Round Butte transmission line – a crucial artery in the region's transmission system – connecting resources west of the Cascades, including on the Warm Springs Reservation, to customers in the Willamette Valley.

The Bethel-Round Butte transmission line was built in the 1960s to deliver output from the Pelton-Round Butte hydropower facility to PGE customers. (PRNewswire)

This innovative project will unlock a multitude of opportunities for the Tribes. New transmission capacity on the Warm Springs Reservation will enable the development of renewable infrastructure, accommodate new industrial development, create clean energy job opportunities, and bring revenue to historically underserved communities.

"This is a tremendous opportunity that will open the potential for renewable energy development on the CTWS Reservation to the economic benefit of the tribe and its membership," said CTWS Tribal Chairman Jonathan Smith. "Upgrading the Bethel-Round Butte transmission line would serve to unlock access to renewable resources east of the Cascades to serve growing loads both east and west of the Cascades — and it further complements the long-standing partnership CTWS and PGE have had in the Pelton-Round Butte Hydroelectric Project."

Increasing the line's capacity will also improve reliability and help meet growing electrical demand from customers in PGE's service area, which contains about half of Oregon's population and two thirds of the state's commercial and industrial activity. Leveraging this grant, in addition to other federal funding opportunities, helps PGE manage customer costs while investing in resiliency and regional resource adequacy.

"Expanding transmission capacity is essential to keeping power reliable and affordable during the transition to a clean energy future," said Maria Pope, PGE President and CEO. "PGE is honored to deepen our relationship with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs through this mutually beneficial partnership."

The Bethel-Round Butte transmission line was built in the 1960s in service to this valued partnership, delivering output from the Pelton-Round Butte hydropower facility to PGE customers. CTWS and PGE have been partners in this project, a certified low-impact hydro facility on the Deschutes River, since 2001, and look forward to continued collaboration.

Receiving the DOE grant is an exciting first step in a lengthy process that includes environmental and scoping studies, design, permitting and construction. Throughout the process, CTWS and PGE will work closely with partners, landowners, and other jurisdictions to make this project a reality.

Learn more: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $3.5 Billion for Largest Ever Investment in America's Electric Grid, Deploying More Clean Energy, Lowering Costs, and Creating Union Jobs

About the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs:

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon, is based in Central Oregon with a membership of over 5,000 Tribal Members from the Warm Springs, Wasco, and Paiute tribes. Learn more at warmsprings-nsn.gov www.warmsprings-nsn.gov.

About Portland General Electric Company:

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company that that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to over 900,000 customers in 51 cities across the state of Oregon. For more than 130 years, Portland General Electric (PGE) has powered the advancement of society, delivering safe, affordable, reliable and increasingly clean energy. To deliver on its strategy and meet state targets, PGE and its approximately 3,000 employees are committed to partnering with stakeholders to achieve at least an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from power served to customers by 2030 and 100% reduction by 2040. PGE customers set the standard for prioritizing clean energy with the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the country. Additionally, for the fifth year in a row, PGE was recognized by the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index which highlights companies committed to creating a more equal and inclusive workplace. As a reflection of the company's commitment to the community it serves, in 2022, PGE employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated nearly $5.5 million and volunteered more than 18,000 hours with more than 400 nonprofits across Oregon. For more information visit www.PortlandGeneral.com/news.

SOURCE: Portland General Company (POR)

CONTACTS:

Cathy Ehli, Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprises

Cathy.Ehli@wspower.com

Allison Dobscha, Portland General Electric Company

Allison.Dobscha@pgn.com

Grant funding will enable enhancements to the existing 230 kV Bethel-Round Butte transmission line – a crucial artery in the region’s transmission system. (PRNewswire)

New transmission capacity on the Warm Springs Reservation will enable the development of renewable infrastructure and create economic opportunities. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Portland General Company