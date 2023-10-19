Discount Tire Driver Development Scholarship Awarded to USF Pro 2000 Champion, Myles Rowe

Leading tire and wheel retailer awarded driver development scholarship

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire, a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels, celebrated its official partnership with the USF Pro Championships by recently awarding the Discount Tire Driver Development Scholarship, a $664,500 award, to this year's USF Pro 2000 presented by Cooper Tires champion, Myles Rowe.

2023 USF Pro 2000 Champion, Myles Rowe (PRNewswire)

In March 2023, Discount Tire and USF Pro Championships announced their partnership. Through the Discount Tire Driver Development Scholarship program, Discount Tire awards champions in the USF Pro 2000, USF2000, and USF Junior race series with a combined amount of over $1.3 million, contributing to the future careers of these drivers.

"I'm honored to work with Discount Tire as we award such an outstanding young man, Myles Rowe, with this year's Discount Tire Driver Development Scholarship," said Nelly Dombrowski, media manager at Discount Tire. "The scholarship program allows these young drivers, like Myles, the chance to achieve their dreams."

With Rowe's USF Pro 2000 champion's title and scholarship, he moves up the ladder to INDY NXT by Firestone in 2024 – one step closer to his career goal of racing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Rowe made history in 2023 as the first African American to win a North American open-wheel championship.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE

Discount Tire is a leading independent retailer of tires, wheels, and windshield wipers. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,150 stores in 39 states. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America's Tire in parts of California and Pennsylvania. Discount Tire acquired Tire Rack, a direct-to-consumer tire retailer and distributor, in 2021. In 2023, the company acquired the full-service auto repair operations of Dunn Tire. Treadwell, Discount Tire's proprietary online tire-buying guide, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Official Tire Retailer of the WNBA. For more information, visit www.discounttire.com .

Discount Tire (PRNewswire)

