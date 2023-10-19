Lycoming College partnering with City of Williamsport in construction of Brandon Park baseball field

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lycoming College and the City of Williamsport recently announced an agreement to renovate and enhance the existing senior baseball field at Brandon Park for collegiate play in a move that will enable the College to once again call the field home. A 25-year lease, approved by city council, secures the space as the Warriors home field through at least 2048, with options for additional 10-year extensions upon mutual agreement from the College and the City.

Careers of significance and lives of meaning begin at Lycoming—a nationally-ranked liberal arts and sciences college in Pennsylvania. Think deeply and act boldly at Lycoming. (PRNewsfoto/Lycoming College) (PRNewswire)

" Lycoming is happy to once again partner with Williamsport on a project that benefits both the College and community"

Located just north of campus, Lycoming baseball played on the field through the 1950s before moving to Bowman Field on the west side of town. In addition to collegiate play, the field will host local high school competitions, as well as legion play and the general public. Construction on the Brandon Park field began this summer.

The College has committed to investing $2.5 million in the baseball field and the first phase of the project is expected to be complete for the spring 2024 season. Lycoming has worked with Derck & Edson architecture firm to ensure the field both enriches and preserves Brandon Park's landscape, while also creating an enjoyable experience for fans and athletes alike.

Part one of the phased project will see the baseball field completely redone, expanding it to a collegiate-sized field with 325-370-390-370-325 dimensions from right to left field. Field turf will be installed for the playing surface along with netting, fencing, dugouts, and a scoreboard. Batting cages and bullpens are also part of the initial investment, making the field at Brandon Park ideal for a Division III baseball team competing in Pennsylvania. Stands, a press box, bathrooms, and lighting will follow in later phases of construction.

"Lycoming College is happy to once again partner with the City of Williamsport on a project that benefits both the College campus and the broader community," said Kent Trachte, president of Lycoming College. "Our $3M investment in this field indicates both our commitment to athletics as part of the Lycoming College student experience and to the quality of life in Williamsport and Lycoming County."

"Our City parks are a fundamental asset for our thriving community, and it has been a priority for me during my administration to be able to revitalize our parks," said Derek Slaughter, mayor of Williamsport. "I'm thrilled that Lycoming has partnered with us in that commitment and that Brandon Park will become home to the Lycoming College Warriors."

About Lycoming College

Founded in 1812, Lycoming College is one of the nation's oldest and most respected liberal arts colleges. Today, our community of 1,100 active learners from 25 states and territories and 15 countries comprises a student body that is 30 percent domestic students of color or international, all of whom work with our renowned scholars to craft customized combinations of market-driven majors, minors and concentrations across our 40+ academic programs. Students compete in 19 NCAA Division III sports, participate in faculty-driven research, thrive in a robust program of internship experiences, and study abroad in more than two dozen countries. Lycoming College has one of the highest endowment-per-student ratios in the country. The institution is a member of the Annapolis Group of Liberal Arts Colleges and is recognized by The Princeton Review as one of The 389 Best Colleges. Lycoming College is dedicated to providing a high-quality liberal arts and sciences education for all students. Learn more at http://www.lycoming.edu.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lycoming College