PACSUN AND LOS ANGELES RAMS CELEBRATE THEIR JOINT COMMUNITY MISSION TO SUPPORT LOCAL YOUTH WITH AN EXCLUSIVE GAMEDAY EXPERIENCE

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun and the Los Angeles Rams engaged celebrities, influencers and creators this week to celebrate and give back to their community . The premier youth retailer continues to forge partnerships that enhance its mission of inspiring and supporting the youth. As part of this shared purpose, Pacsun hosted an exclusive gameday experience last Sunday within its suite at SoFi Stadium and also participated in the LA Rams Night For Wishes Fashion Show the following evening benefitting Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties.

During Sunday's game, Pacsun curated an exclusive gathering, bringing together distinguished talent to celebrate the profound impact of the partnership, including notable attendees Lexi Underwood, Kori McKennedy, Tucker Genal, Cortney Gibson, Nia Sioux, Austin North, Miki Guerra and many more. Guests were treated to exclusive offerings, such as personalized jerseys, embroidered hats, duffel bags and one-of-a-kind Pacsun denim tailored specifically for the event. The suite also showcased key Pacsun pieces of the season, with a spotlight on fleece garments and performance joggers. After the Rams' exciting victory over the Arizona Cardinals, guests were granted the rare privilege of on-field access to capture the momentous occasion firsthand. The inclusive experience underscored the synergy between Pacsun, the Rams, and other influential players in Los Angeles.

"Pacsun takes immense pride in the positive impact we've achieved through our partnership with The Rams," said Brieane Olson, CEO of Pacsun. "Empowering and fostering the well-being of local youth and creating lasting change in the community has been a cornerstone of our brand's purpose. Continuing our work and getting to celebrate it with rising young stars shaping the next generation was truly special."

Following the phenomenal gameday experience, Pacsun dressed Rams players in the sixth annual "LA Rams Night for Wishes" charity fashion show supporting Make a Wish® TriCounties, which took place on Monday, October 16th. The Rams 2023 Rookie Class including Puka Nacua, Byron Young and more wore Pacsun attire as they took to the runway with the Make a Wish® TriCounties children. The fundraiser benefitted the wishes of local children battling life-threatening medical conditions, further symbolizing the brand's commitment to giving back to the community.

"Our collaborations with Pacsun embody our guiding philosophy of partnering with purpose," said Los Angeles Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jennifer Prince. "We love working with their team to enhance both gamedays as well as how we give back to our hometown community and are grateful for their support of Rams Night For Wishes."

The company's ongoing dedication to social responsibility is evident in its recent $1 million product donation, in collaboration with the Rams, bringing their cumulative contribution to $3 million in product value, significantly improving the lives of over 30,000 students in recent years.

