RADD Ohio Is the 2023 HighBall Halloween Main Stage Sponsor

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RADD Ohio has announced that it will be the Main Stage Sponsor for this year's HighBall Halloween on October 28, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio.

(PRNewsfoto/RADD) (PRNewswire)

HighBall Halloween is the nation's most elaborate costume party, drawing crowds in excess of 15,000 people. Staged in the fashion capital of Columbus, this yearly event for the Halloween season bridges runway style with the culture of the Short North Arts District.

"The mission of RADD Ohio is to educate young adults about the risks of impaired driving through the use of music, video, social media, event activations and positive messaging," said Erin Meluso, President of RADD. "As one of Columbus' marquee events, HighBall is an ideal partner to promote our message and encourage young adults to get home safely by using rideshare, public transportation or designated drivers if they are drinking alcohol or using marijuana."

RADD Ohio partners with Ohio universities and concert venues in the form of event activations that provide RADD team members an opportunity to engage young adults with positive, proactive messages about the importance of planning ahead to get everyone home safely, using fun activities, games, ticket giveaways and other promotions.

About RADD OHIO

RADD Ohio is a collaborative effort between the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, RADD-Recording Artists Against Drunk Driving, and the Higher Education Center for Alcohol and Drug Misuse Prevention and Recovery at The Ohio State University, which partners with entertainment venues through AEG/PromoWest and Ohio universities statewide to educate young adults on the importance of making a plan to get home safely. To learn more, please visit www.raddohio.org .

About RADD

California-based RADD has been honored with three prestigious national awards, two National Highway Traffic Safety Association Lifesavers Awards and one Governors Highway Safety Association Award in acknowledgement of its outstanding DUI prevention work with teens, younger adults ages 18-34, and communities, inclusive of regional and national coalition-building. RADD's primary focus is creating lifestyle-oriented alcohol and drug driving prevention programming for college students. The RADD Ohio Project is the pilot for a national model that will be expanding to other states in 2024. To learn more, please visit www.radd.org and www.raddohio.org .

About the Higher Education Center for Alcohol and Drug Misuse Prevention and Recovery

An academic center at The Ohio State University, the Higher Education Center for Alcohol and Drug Misuse Prevention and Recovery (HECAOD) is a collaboration between the College of Social Work, College of Pharmacy and the Office of Student Life. It provides tools, training and technical assistance to campus professionals working to address collegiate substance misuse across the continuum. For more information on HECAOD, please visit https://hecaod.osu.edu/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RADD