VIO Med Spa and Merz Aesthetics Host Exclusive Event with Machine Gun Kelly

CLEVELAND, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIO Med Spa and Merz Aesthetics hosted an exclusive event featuring renowned music sensation Machine Gun Kelly after the Forbes 30 Under 30 Concert & Conference on October 8th in Cleveland, Ohio. The event delivered an unforgettable experience that melded music, style, and innovation.

Featuring live artists, activations throughout the space –

Guests were immersed in an atmosphere that celebrated art and aesthetics. Machine Gun Kelly, celebrated for his talent, was at the heart of the evening, delivering an intimate experience like no other.

Esteemed sponsors, UN/DN Laqr and 27 Club Coffee, added sophistication to the gathering. Their support amplified the event's commitment to excellence.

VIO Med Spa Founder Joe Stanoszek shared his thoughts on the partnership with Merz, saying, "This collaboration embodied our shared vision of enhancing beauty, confidence, and self-expression. We aimed to create an evening that celebrated aesthetics and the artistry within us all."

Notable celebrities and personalities attended the event, including Tee Grizzley, Halsey, Justin Bibb (Mayor of Cleveland), Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, Sherry Philips (CRO of Forbes), JP Nauseef (CEO of Jobs Ohio), and over a dozen Forbes 30 Under 30 winners.

Nathaniel Culp, Associate Director of Consumer Marketing, expressed his excitement about the event, stating, "The Merz Aesthetics and VIO Med Spa collaboration was a testament to our commitment to innovation and creativity. This event reflected our dedication to celebrating beauty and self-expression."

Merz Aesthetics and VIO Med Spa were thrilled to welcome their guests and ensure an unforgettable experience.

About VIO Med Spa

Founded in 2017 in Strongsville, Ohio, VIO Med Spa is a national, all-inclusive med spa providing the latest cutting-edge technologies and therapies offered in the wellness and aesthetics industry. VIO Med Spa is purpose driven, helping women and men of all ages to look beautiful and feel confident. VIO Med Spa's highly educated expert team of medical professionals and practitioners focus on meeting the needs of each guest by recommending products and services that are sure to get the desired results. VIO currently has 33 open locations across thirteen states, with 40+ additional locations scheduled to open by the end of 2024. For more information, visit viomedspa.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

