Wind River Tiny Homes partners with Tiny Home Industry Association at annual ICC conference as a new standards process for movable tiny homes is launched

Wind River presents Tellico tiny home model to building officials at the International Code Council's annual Conference and Expo to showcase build quality and suitability for full-time living.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the housing affordability crisis growing nationwide, movable tiny homes are getting more attention. In April of this year, the International Code Council (ICC) announced a collaboration with the Tiny Home Industry Association (THIA) to update the existing provisions on tiny houses contained in the International Residential Code® (IRC), Appendix AQ through the standards development process. This new initiative was discussed at the International Code Council's annual Conference and Expo this month. Wind River Tiny Homes partnered with THIA to present a movable tiny home at the event as an example for building officials of build type, function, and quality.

"Broader acceptance of movable tiny homes seems more possible now than ever," says Wind River's CFO, Paul Beckmann. "For years, zoning regulations have struggled with how to categorize movable tiny homes. This new standards development process could help carve a path forward," he adds.

The majority of movable tiny home builders currently certify their homes to ANSI A119.5, the Park Model Recreational Vehicle standard. This standard is intended to describe the minimum requirements of temporary living quarters intended for recreational or seasonal use. However, according to Beckmann, many builders are already using the IRC's energy, safety, and wind and/or snow loading requirements to enhance the suitability of their product for permanent year-round living. "The new standards will codify many best practices already in use and the benefits of this codification for movable tiny homes will be manifold," he says. "It will create alignment around how the homes are constructed, inspected, and certified. Most importantly, it will provide a viable option for affordable housing."

To kick off the standards setting process, Wind River Tiny Homes opened the doors of a newly constructed Tellico tiny home to hundreds of Building Code Officials at the ICC's annual expo in St. Louis. "Having the Tellico on site helped officials experience the viability of tiny living," says Amelia Dicks, Sales Manager for Wind River. "Many couldn't believe it was only 400 square feet. We talked about the need for attainable, quality housing in their communities, and the shared responsibility of builders and inspectors to answer that call," she adds. "A common refrain all day long was, 'I could live in this!'"

"Every day we talk to customers who are looking for a right-sized housing option. Many people are willing to live in a smaller space if it means more freedom with their time and resources," Beckmann states. "The industry is maturing and we need to set our sites on dignified, sustainable, and affordable dwellings for homeowners."

Founded in August 2014, Wind River Tiny Homes is part of the Wind River Built family of brands, a privately-owned, design/build company based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Using quality materials that are both beautiful and functional, Wind River tiny homes are built to last a lifetime. Ranging from 200–400 square feet, Wind River offers dwellers and vacationers the freedom of an efficient and comfortable space that fits their life and the experiences and adventures they long for. For more information, visit windriverbuilt.com and follow @WindRiverBuilt on Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest, Facebook, and YouTube.

