Alaska Airlines adds new nonstops from Anchorage to New York City and San Diego

We'll offer the only nonstop service between New York JFK and Alaska for summertime adventures; we'll have the most nonstop destinations ever this summer from Anchorage

SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is connecting Anchorage to both New York City and San Diego with seasonal nonstop service this summer. Daily flights to New York JFK begin June 13, 2024, and weekly flights to San Diego start May 18, 2024. Flights are available for purchase now at alaskaair.com.

Our new nonstop between the Big Apple and the Last Frontier offers New Yorkers an easier option to get away and enjoy the wilds of Alaska with its countless outdoor adventures, rich Alaska Native culture, wild Alaska seafood, jaw-dropping scenery and history-filled towns. It will be the only nonstop service between New York JFK and Anchorage.

"We're eager to welcome guests to our great state from the city that never sleeps to the land of the midnight sun on Alaska's new nonstop flight," said Jillian Simpson, president and CEO of the Alaska Travel Industry Association (ATIA). "Summer is an incredible time to visit Alaska with our warm, long days. There's so much to do in Anchorage and in the smaller towns nearby, mapping out your itinerary might be the toughest thing you do before heading west."

Alaskans like to get out. Sometimes that might mean hitting all the must-sees in New York City or taking surf lessons in SoCal. We'll make it more convenient for our guests to get there from Anchorage, as well as lots of other places: We'll serve the most nonstop destinations ever this summer from our hub in Alaska.

"Alaskans love nonstop flights to and from the state. We like having great travel options and adding places such as New York and San Diego definitely fit the bill," said Marilyn Romano, regional vice president for Alaska Airlines. "During our peak summer days, we'll have a robust flight schedule of 63 departures a day from Anchorage."

With these new routes, we'll fly to 14 nonstop destinations to and from Anchorage in the summer to the Lower 48 and Hawaii. We'll serve all of these cities by mid-June from Anchorage: Chicago, Denver, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, New York JFK, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Seattle/Everett (Paine Field).

New Anchorage routes for Summer 2024

Route Start Date End Date Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft Anchorage – San Diego May 18 Aug. 17 2:50 p.m. 9:10 p.m. Saturday 737 San Diego – Anchorage May 18 Aug. 17 9:00 a.m. 1:45 p.m. Saturday 737 Anchorage – New York JFK June 13 Aug. 19 8:00 p.m. 7:05 a.m. Daily 737-8 New York JFK – Anchorage June 13 Aug. 19 9:45 a.m. 1:30 p.m. Daily 737-8

All times local

Our Anchorage-New York JFK route – at 3,386 miles – will become the longest flight in our network. We'll serve the route with our new 737-8 aircraft. It will have the longest range of any plane in our fleet – allowing us to add new nonstop destinations that we couldn't before.

At Alaska, we're proud of our award-winning service. First Class and Premium Class guests enjoy early boarding and the most generous legroom of all domestic carriers. Our First Class offers complimentary hot meals based on a seasonal menu with a range of fresh, bright West Coast-inspired flavors and various beverages. Flyers in Premium Class can also take advantage of complimentary cocktails, hand-selected wines and local beers.

With power outlets at every seat on our mainline aircraft, you can enjoy hundreds of free movies and TV shows that can be streamed right to your own devices during the flight. Our aircraft are also enabled with streaming-fast satellite Wi-Fi available for purchase and the option to pre-order from a range of fresh meal selections to make sure you get what you want.

