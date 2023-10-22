The IFF 2023 Annual Meeting to open on Oct. 27 in Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IFF 20th Anniversary & 2023 Annual Meeting will take place from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29 at the International Finance Forum permanent meeting venue in Guangzhou, the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, the Guangzhou Municipal Local Financial Supervision and Administration Bureau and the International Finance Forum (IFF) announced at a news conference on Friday.

Jointly organized by the People's Government of Guangdong Province, the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, and the IFF, the Annual Meeting boasts three days' back-to-back discussions and seminars centered on the theme of " New Capital, New Value, New World - Revitalization & Cooperation in a Fragmenting Global Economy".

This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the IFF and the Annual Meeting has attracted heads of international organizations, current and former heads of state, executives from world leading financial institutions and businesses, academics, researchers and representatives from leading non-governmental organizations from more than 50 countries and regions.

He Huaquan, Deputy Director of the Guangzhou Municipal Local Financial Supervision and Administration Bureau said:"hosting the IFF Global Annual Meeting is part of our effort to proactively responding to the national development strategy for the Guangdong - Hong Kong - Macao Greater Bay Area. It is also our effort to implement the strategy of building a high-level opening-up and communication platform required by the State Council's 'Nasha Plan'."

The three-day event will bring together world leaders, international organizations including the United Nations, International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, major financial institutions, Chinese and multinational corporations, think-tanks and academics to discuss issues ranging from global and China's economy and outlooks, the impact of geopolitics on global trade, supply chain and industry policies, the growing trend of fragmentation and its impact on global currencies and financial system, to the climate crisis, the development of the Greater Bay Area as well as the Belt and Road Initiative.

Speaking at the news conference, Shen Gang, the Deputy Secretary-General of the IFF said:"I hope that the Annual Meeting will have thorough and fruitful discussions on this year's topics, that different parties could reach consensus and that the meetings can provide practical solutions for common global challenges so as to promote sustainable development and international cooperation."

During the Annual Meeting, the IFF is releasing the Global Finance and Development Report, its annual report on global and China's economic growth and outlook, green finance and digital finance.

Winners of the IFF Green Finance Award, the IFF flagship award to reward financial institutions and enterprises for their efforts in combating climate crisis, will also be unveiled during the Meeting.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the IFF, an aerial performance with 1,000 drones will illuminate the night sky above the IFF permanent venue. A band led by Chinese musician Tian Bujiu will also entertain meetings participants with classical Chinese music.

Initiated by Group of 20 member countries as well as major international organizations in 2003, the IFF has since become a premium platform for international financial dialogues, communications and cooperation. The IFF has successfully promoted international cooperation and multilateralism. It has been designated the F20 (Finance 20) by global political and financial leaders.

View original content:

SOURCE International Finance Forum (IFF)