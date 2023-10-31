Freddy's features French Onion Steakburger and OREO® Cookie Peppermint Shake for a limited time

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, announced today the launch of its limited-time holiday menu items featuring the French Onion Steakburger and OREO® Cookie Peppermint Shake. The limited-time offers are available to order starting Nov. 1, 2023, through Jan. 2, 2024, at participating Freddy's locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy's mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

Freddy's French Onion Steakburger and OREO Cookie Peppermint Shake are available for a limited time starting Nov. 1, 2023 .

The cooked-to-order French Onion Steakburger is prepared with two sizzling, premium, lean 100% ground beef steakburger patties topped with Swiss cheese, caramelized grilled onions, crispy onions, Applewood bacon and creamy French Onion sauce.

"Freddy's French Onion Steakburger was our most well-loved and best-performing limited-time burger last year, and we received an abundance of comments from guests who implored us to bring it back. We're thrilled about its return this year for fans who enjoyed it, as well as for guests who haven't yet tried it and might find their new Freddy's favorite," said Laura Rueckel, CMO. "The French Onion Steakburger exemplifies our classic premium Freddy's steakburger, but with a combination of the warm and comforting flavors of the holiday season."

Freddy's OREO® Cookie Peppermint Shake is made by blending rich and creamy chocolate and vanilla frozen custard with peppermint syrup, OREO® cookie pieces and peppermint candy pieces. The shake is topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with more peppermint pieces.

"Our OREO® Cookie Peppermint Shake is a blissful blend of decadent chocolate and velvety vanilla frozen custard with the peppermint flavors adding a refreshing coolness," said Rueckel. "The OREO® cookie pieces and peppermint candy pieces add a delightful crunch to the creamy texture of the shake, making it the perfect festive dessert treat to celebrate winter."

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 500 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 23 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 70 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, No. 78 on Entrepreneur's 2023 Fastest-Growing Franchises and No. 36 on Yelp's 50 Most Loved Brands. or more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information about development opportunities, visit https://freddysfranchising.com/.

