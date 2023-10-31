Novatae Risk Group Selects I-Engineering's Enterprise Systems, ALIS and PUMAA

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Engineering and XDimensional Technologies (XDTI) are pleased to announce that Novatae Risk Group, an Insurance Services Company, has selected I-Engineering's enterprise system, All Lines Insurance Suite (ALIS), as well as Policy Underwriting & Management for Agents Access (PUMAA) as their technology platform.

Novatae will leverage ALIS to create a fully automated and completely integrated solution across its product offerings. ALIS is the next-generation agency and policy management system, providing an entirely integrated end-to-end solution that will empower Novatae to streamline internal operations across their multiple offices while they continue to build and grow. PUMAA will enable underwriters to fully process and manage quotes and policies, seamless communication and document exchange between underwriters and retailers, and automation of customized underwriting rules.

"With the power of ALIS and PUMAA, we have our technology needs covered. Before, we were using several systems that were not fully integrated. We look forward to working with I-Engineering and XDTI as we bring our vision to life with these solutions. We look to partner with I-Engineering and XDTI to deliver a comprehensive and integrated system. This advanced automation will have a significant and tangible impact on how we do business," stated Tony Pezzini, Head of Technology for Novatae.

"We are very excited to be working with Novatae. I-Engineering will leverage our experience to build Novatae, a cutting-edge insurance solution that allows them to run their organization at top-performing levels. We are committed to providing our clients with the highest service and satisfaction. We appreciate the opportunity to work with Novatae to bring them a system that meets their needs today and will continue to grow with them in the future," stated Naval Kapoor, President and CEO of I-Engineering.

"We are delighted to have Novatae join our esteemed customer community. The complete solution of ALIS and PUMAA will enable Novatae the flexibility to service their agents for different lines of business from multiple markets. These systems provide bi-directional straight-through processing capability from agent to MGA to carriers and vice versa," stated Lani Cathey, CEO of XDimensional Technologies.

About Novatae Risk Group

Novatae Risk Group (Novatae) is a full-service wholesale insurance brokerage, managing general agency and program manager providing brokers and their clients with specialty insurance products and services for complex and hard-to-place risks across property, casualty, workers' compensation, cyber, professional, management, construction, environmental, garage, inland marine/ocean marine and more. Novatae serves more than 6,000 clients from 27 offices across the United States.

About I-Engineering

Since 1999, I-Engineering has led the industry in customized P&C technology solutions that simplify how MGAs, Wholesalers, Program Administrators, and Carriers do business. Their comprehensive platform enhances productivity and speed to market. I-Engineering's advanced solution suite includes ALIS – our all-encompassing agency management system, PUMAA – our powerful modern point-of-sale underwriting platform; ACE-HUB – a bi-directional translator that exchanges data between agents and carriers who directly rate for a single or multiple markets, SkySource – our cost-effective backend office service, and an extensive collection of seamless third-party integrations. I-Engineering provides innovative insurtech solutions to modernize your office, coupled with unmatched service and support.

About XDimensional Technologies

XDimensional Technologies, Inc. (XDTI) develops and markets the Nexsure Insurance Platform, a comprehensive insurance processing and distribution solution unique in its ability to empower and connect the insurance ecosystem, including retail agencies, wholesalers, agency networks, MGAs, and carriers. The platform drives efficient insurance processing, superior customer service, and insightful business management.

In June 2023, XDimensional Technologies acquired I-Engineering.

