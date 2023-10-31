Sky Organics Announces Powerful Beauty-Boosting Blends with Rollout of New Organic Skincare Innovations

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Organics , recognized as the #1 Castor Oil brand in the U.S., and a renowned leader in natural and certified organic personal care products, is excited to unveil its latest face and body care innovations. The new additions blend simple, yet powerful ingredients to achieve nourished, moisturized and healthy-looking skin from head to toe. This family-founded Certified B Corporation™ continues to double down on its mission to provide humankind access with sustainable beauty care that is good for people and the planet. Through this expansion, the brand continues to showcase its commitment to delivering exceptional products that harness the power of organic ingredients.

Fueled by providing pure and potent certified organic solutions, Sky Organics' latest rollout offers thoughtfully crafted beauty-boosting oils, balms and body butters that deliver effective results:

Vitamin C Bright Glow Oil Serum ($19.99) : An antioxidant-rich blend of organic plant oils, including Rosehip and Turmeric, and skin-brightening Vitamin C. This potent oil serum helps rejuvenate dull skin to reveal a fresh, dewy radiance and healthy-looking glow.

Organic Age Embrace Oil Serum ($19.99) : An age-defying blend of Evening Primrose and Moringa oils work together to support a youthful-looking complexion and help prevent early signs of skin aging. This carefully selected blend of just three pure and potent botanical oils plus Vitamin E immediately increases skin hydration and helps visibly smooth fine lines and wrinkles while natural antioxidants reinforce the skin.

Organic Morning Dew Oil Serum ($19.99) : Formulated with a lightweight, quick absorbing blend of Prickly Pear, Camellia and Red Raspberry oils, this priming oil serum prepares skin for the day by creating a smooth, hydrated canvas that helps skin stay dewy fresh, with or without makeup.

Organic Rebounce Oil Serum ($19.99) : This simple but powerful serum, made with just 3 potent ingredients, blends Passion Fruit and Pracaxi oils with Vitamin E to infuse skin with plumping moisture to naturally rejuvenate skin tone and texture and promote a smoother-looking, fresh and more balanced complexion.

Organic Petroleum-Free Jelly ($16.99) : An all-natural wonder balm that helps soothe, soften, protect and moisturize. Made with organic plant oils and butters, this botanically-based jelly is organic-certified and a more sustainable alternative to traditional petroleum jelly.

Organic Ultra Moisture Coconut Stick ($16.99) : This multi-purpose hydrating balm is a blend of richly moisturizing organic Coconut and Argan oils in a convenient stick format that makes it easy to moisturize, soothe and soften extra dry skin, including heals, cuticles and calluses.

Organic Cocoa Conditioning Butter Stick ($16.99) : The convenient stick format of this toning balm makes it easy to apply cocoa butter to tight, dry or compromised skin. Blended with Avocado Oil and Vitamin E, it helps tone and condition skin, making it an excellent belly balm as well.

Organic Shea Replenishing Butter Stick ($16.99) : For anyone who loves the nourishing, soothing and softening benefits of shea butter but hates digging it out of a jar, this Shea Butter and Jojoba Oil blend is available in a convenient stick format so you can easily glide it over skin without the hassle or mess.

"At Sky Organics, we are known for providing consumers with effective and affordable personal care essentials," said Co-Founder and Chief Sustainability Officer, Dean Neiger. "With our simple and intentionally curated organic blends, we strive to give our customers organic solutions that address their skin concerns. We could not be more excited to unveil our new face and body innovations to educate and show consumers that they do not have to compromise on effectiveness, ethics or affordability and their skincare goals can be achieved through clean and sustainable formulations."

Sky Organics products are Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free and made with only natural and certified organic ingredients. Free from harmful chemicals, sulfates, and parabens, they offer a safe and effective way to elevate your skincare routine.

The new Sky Organics face and body care products will be available for purchase on www.skyorganics.com and at select retailers nationwide starting October 2023.

About Sky Organics: Find your beauty in a more hopeful world with Sky Organics, the creators of self-care essentials made with nature's pure and potent botanics. SkyOrganics is a family founded, Certified B Corporation™ and one of the fastest growing natural brands dedicated to showing consumers that living a natural, sustainable lifestyle can be easy and beautiful with the help of clean essentials. Our single-ingredient beauty oils & butters, along with our simple ingredient blends for face, body & hair, harness the purity and potency of natural and certified organic ingredients. This harmony of looking good, feeling good, and doing good not only empowers you but also leaves our world better than we found it. Products are available nationwide including Amazon, CVS, Natural Food Stores, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart, Whole Foods & SkyOrganics.com, among others.

