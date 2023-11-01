Coyuchi + Rejuvenation: Born from Nature, Crafted for Life

In a bold and inspired collaboration with Rejuvenation, Coyuchi embarks on its inaugural foray into the realm of handcrafted rug design, masterfully paired with complementary sheeting and blankets to weave a luxuriously intricate fall tapestry

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coyuchi , the trailblazing force behind sustainable bed, bath, and apparel, is thrilled to unveil an exclusive collaboration with Rejuvenation , a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and the premier provider of customizable lighting, hardware, and home furnishings. Just in time for the holiday season, this partnership introduces a captivating collection featuring a rich tapestry of duvet covers, organic shams, and rugs—all meticulously crafted to pay homage to the allure of nature.

Coyuchi + Rejuvenation collaboration (PRNewswire)

In an inspired collab with Rejuvenation, Coyuchi embarks on its inaugural foray into the realm of handcrafted rugs.

As the vanguard Californian brand that spearheaded the introduction of premium organic bed, bath, and apparel products, Coyuchi continues to redefine industry standards through the pioneering use of organic materials, pesticide-free farming, and regenerative agriculture. To meet the rapidly growing consumer demand for the Coyuchi brand, this collaboration marks a significant stride in the brand's journey, pushing beyond existing boundaries to offer a fresh spectrum of products and categories that embody organic and conscious luxury.

Through the collaboration, Coyuchi unveils its inaugural collection of handcrafted rugs: the Meares Hand-Knotted Wool Rug and the Kaden Jute/Wool Rug. Every thread of these intricate rugs is unaltered and undyed, preserving the pure essence of nature's beauty. The Meares Hand-knotted Wool Rug showcases the artistry of undyed natural wools. Meticulously hand-knotted, it boasts subtle striations and a beautifully textured surface. The Kaden Jute/Wool Rug stands as a true masterpiece of artisanal skill, boasting a flat braided pattern achieved through meticulous wrapping of jute and wool yarns over a jute foundation. Its unique allure emanates from the seamless fusion of natural jute and handspun wool, resulting in captivating interplays of contrasting shades.

To complement the artistry of the rugs, the collection also includes two organic bedding lines. The first collection, Inyo, showcases the natural beauty and breathability of pure organic cotton. The fabric's invitingly crumpled texture and soft drape cradle you in lightweight comfort. This collection is a harmonious fusion of meticulous craftsmanship and the allure of materials, embracing the captivating elegance of Inyo's nature-inspired designs.

The Flora collection features Coyuchi's organic cotton percale adorned with a delicate botanical motif inspired by a vintage woodblock pattern. This elegant and timeless design was created in collaboration between Coyuchi and Rejuvenation, blending hand painted and digitally printed designs.

The Coyuchi + Rejuvenation collection is available to purchase through coyuchi.com today.

PRESS ENQUIRIES

coyuchi@purplepr.com

Coyuchi (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coyuchi