AES Expects Full Year 2023 Adjusted EPS to be in the Top Half of Guidance Range of $1.65 to $1.75

Remains on Track to Deliver on Strategic and Financial Objectives

Strategic Accomplishments

Signed new contracts for 3.7 GW of renewables in year-to-date 2023

On track to complete construction of 3.5 GW of renewables in 2023

Agreed to minority sell-downs of businesses in the Dominican Republic and Panama for $190 million in asset sale proceeds, securing full year 2023 asset sales target

Awarded up to $2.4 billion of grant funding by the US Department of Energy for two green hydrogen hubs with AES participation

Q3 2023 Financial Highlights

Q3 2023 Diluted EPS of $0.32 , compared to $0.59 in Q3 2022

Q3 2023 Adjusted EPS 1 of $0.60 , compared to $0.63 in Q3 2022

Q3 2023 Net Income of $291 million , compared to $446 million in Q3 2022 Q3 2023 Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $990 million , compared to $931 million in Q3 2022



Financial Position and Outlook

Reaffirming annualized Adjusted EPS 1 growth target of 7% to 9% through 2025, off a base year of 2020

Reaffirming annualized growth target2 of 17% to 20% excluding the Energy Infrastructure SBU through 2027, off a base of 2023 guidance

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Accelerating the future of energy, together. (PRNewsfoto/The AES Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"We had a strong third quarter across the board and are on track to deliver on all of our financial and strategic objectives," said Andrés Gluski, AES President and Chief Executive Officer. "We fully expect to complete construction of 3.5 GW of new renewables this year, which is more than double compared to last year. Demand for renewables with long-term contracts remains exceptionally strong across the sector, and particularly from our primary customers, large technology companies and data centers. As a result of this demand, we have signed a total of 3.7 GW of contracts for new renewables so far this year and expect to sign at least 5 GW before the end of the year."

"We expect to be in the top half of our Adjusted EPS4 guidance range for 2023 and we are reaffirming all of our short- and long-term financial guidance metrics. Our hedging programs and low-risk commercial structure ensure that we continue to have limited exposure to interest rates," said Stephen Coughlin, AES Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We have already secured our asset sale proceeds target and external financing needs for the year, further strengthening our balance sheet. Additionally, we are accelerating and increasing our asset sale program to eliminate any need for new equity until at least 2026."

Q3 2023 Financial Results

Third quarter 2023 Net Income was $291 million, a decrease of $155 million compared to third quarter 2022. This decrease is the result of lower contributions from LNG transactions versus 2022 at the Energy Infrastructure Strategic Business Unit (SBU), partially offset by favorable contributions at the Utilities, Renewables, and New Energy Technologies SBUs.

Third quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA5 (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $990 million, an increase of $59 million compared to third quarter 2022, primarily driven by higher contributions at the Utilities SBU, favorable weather conditions and new businesses at the Renewables SBU, higher revenues under a PPA termination agreement at the Energy Infrastructure SBU, and improved margins at Fluence at the New Energy Technologies SBU. These positive drivers were partially offset by favorable LNG transactions in 2022 at the Energy Infrastructure SBU.

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company realized Tax Attributes6 of $18 million, a decrease of $42 million compared to third quarter 2022.

Third quarter 2023 Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations (Diluted EPS) was $0.32, a decrease of $0.27 compared to third quarter 2022, primarily reflecting higher long-lived asset impairments in 2023 and lower earnings at the Energy Infrastructure SBU mainly due to unrealized foreign currency losses and favorable LNG transactions in 2022. These negative drivers were partially offset by higher contributions at the Utilities SBU due to the 2022 recognition of previously deferred fuel and energy purchases and favorable weather conditions and new businesses at the Renewables SBU.

Third quarter 2023 Adjusted Earnings Per Share7 (Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure) was $0.60, a decrease of $0.03, compared to third quarter 2022, mainly driven by lower contributions from the Energy Infrastructure SBU, higher Parent interest, and a higher adjusted tax rate, partially offset by higher contributions at the Utilities SBU.

Strategic Accomplishments

As of today, the Company's backlog, which consists of projects with signed contracts, but which are not yet operational, is 13,138 MW, including 5,761 MW under construction.

In year-to-date 2023, the Company completed the construction or acquisition of 1,314 MW of wind, solar and energy storage and expects to complete a total of 3.5 GW by year-end 2023.

In year-to-date 2023, the Company has signed 3,740 MW of contracts for new renewables.

In September 2023 , the Company agreed to minority sell-downs of its businesses in the Dominican Republic and Panama , for a total of $190 million in asset sale proceeds.

Guidance and Expectations7,8

The Company is reaffirming its 2023 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA8 of $2,600 to $2,900 million, and its expectation for annualized growth in Adjusted EBITDA8 of 3% to 5% through 2027, from a base of its reaffirmed 2023 guidance. Excluding the Company's Energy Infrastructure SBU, annualized growth in Adjusted EBITDA8 is expected to be 17% to 20% through 2027, from a base of 2023 guidance.

The Company now expects full year 2023 Adjusted EPS7 to be in the top half of the guidance range of $1.65 to $1.75. Growth in 2023 is expected to be primarily driven by new renewables expected to come online. This growth is expected to be partially offset by lower margins from the Company's LNG business, due to normalization of LNG prices and the roll-off of a gas supply contract, lower contract margins in Chile, and higher interest expense in Colombia.

The Company is reaffirming its annualized growth target for Adjusted EPS7 of 7% to 9% through 2025, from a base year of 2020. The Company is also reaffirming its annualized growth target for Adjusted EPS7 of 6% to 8% through 2027, from a base of its reaffirmed 2023 guidance of $1.65 to $1.75.

The Company's 2023 guidance is based on foreign currency and commodity forward curves as of September 30, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

See Non-GAAP Measures for definitions of Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Pre-Tax Contribution, and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Attachments

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, Segment Information, Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Parent Financial Information.

Conference Call Information

_________________________________ 1 Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EPS and a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EPS to Diluted EPS for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EPS guidance without unreasonable effort. 2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance without unreasonable effort. 3 Pre-tax effect of Production Tax Credits, Investment Tax Credits, and depreciation tax expense allocated to tax equity investors. 4 Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EPS and a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EPS to Diluted EPS for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EPS guidance without unreasonable effort. 5 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance without unreasonable effort. 6 Pre-tax effect of Production Tax Credits, Investment Tax Credits, and depreciation tax expense allocated to tax equity investors. 7 Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EPS and a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EPS to Diluted EPS for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EPS guidance without unreasonable effort. 8 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance without unreasonable effort.

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. For more information, visit www.aes.com.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to future earnings, growth and financial and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but instead constitute AES' current expectations based on reasonable assumptions. Forecasted financial information is based on certain material assumptions. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding accurate projections of future interest rates, commodity price and foreign currency pricing, continued normal levels of operating performance and electricity volume at our distribution companies and operational performance at our generation businesses consistent with historical levels, as well as the execution of PPAs, conversion of our backlog and growth investments at normalized investment levels, rates of return consistent with prior experience and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Actual results could differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Important factors that could affect actual results are discussed in AES' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks discussed under Item 1A: "Risk Factors" and Item 7: "Management's Discussion & Analysis" in AES' Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Readers are encouraged to read AES' filings to learn more about the risk factors associated with AES' business. AES undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except where required by law.

Any Stockholder who desires a copy of the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 1, 2023 with the SEC may obtain a copy (excluding the exhibits thereto) without charge by addressing a request to the Office of the Corporate Secretary, The AES Corporation, 4300 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia 22203. Exhibits also may be requested, but a charge equal to the reproduction cost thereof will be made. A copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at www.aes.com.

Website Disclosure

AES uses its website, including its quarterly updates, as channels of distribution of Company information. The information AES posts through these channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor our website, in addition to following AES' press releases, quarterly SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. In addition, you may automatically receive e-mail alerts and other information about AES when you enroll your e-mail address by visiting the "Subscribe to Alerts" page of AES' Investors website. The contents of AES' website, including its quarterly updates, are not, however, incorporated by reference into this release.

THE AES CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended September

30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue:













Non-Regulated $ 2,571

$ 2,651

$ 7,051

$ 6,944 Regulated 863

976

2,649

2,613 Total revenue 3,434

3,627

9,700

9,557 Cost of Sales:













Non-Regulated (1,813)

(1,839)

(5,392)

(5,237) Regulated (703)

(896)

(2,298)

(2,335) Total cost of sales (2,516)

(2,735)

(7,690)

(7,572) Operating margin 918

892

2,010

1,985 General and administrative expenses (64)

(51)

(191)

(149) Interest expense (326)

(276)

(966)

(813) Interest income 144

100

398

270 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

(1)

(1)

(8) Other expense (12)

(10)

(38)

(51) Other income 12

4

36

80 Gain (loss) on disposal and sale of business interests —

1

(4)

— Asset impairment expense (158)

(50)

(352)

(533) Foreign currency transaction gains (losses) (100)

8

(209)

(60) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES AND

EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF AFFILIATES 414

617

683

721 Income tax expense (109)

(145)

(179)

(186) Net equity in losses of affiliates (14)

(26)

(43)

(54) NET INCOME 291

446

461

481 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable

stock of subsidiaries (60)

(25)

(118)

(124) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION $ 231

$ 421

$ 343

$ 357 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE:













NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.34

$ 0.63

$ 0.51

$ 0.53 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE:













NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.32

$ 0.59

$ 0.48

$ 0.50 DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING 712

711

712

711

THE AES CORPORATION Strategic Business Unit (SBU) Information (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 REVENUE













Renewables SBU $ 708

$ 532

$ 1,744

$ 1,407 Utilities SBU 880

994

2,703

2,674 Energy Infrastructure SBU 1,861

2,126

5,239

5,553 New Energy Technologies SBU —

—

75

2 Corporate and Other 29

24

96

81 Eliminations (44)

(49)

(157)

(160) Total Revenue $ 3,434

$ 3,627

$ 9,700

$ 9,557

THE AES CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

(in millions, except share and per share data) ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,765

$ 1,374 Restricted cash 365

536 Short-term investments 538

730 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $9 and $5, respectively 1,725

1,799 Inventory 798

1,055 Prepaid expenses 161

98 Other current assets 1,432

1,533 Current held-for-sale assets 493

518 Total current assets 7,277

7,643 NONCURRENT ASSETS





Property, Plant and Equipment:





Land 492

470 Electric generation, distribution assets and other 27,998

26,599 Accumulated depreciation (8,602)

(8,651) Construction in progress 7,647

4,621 Property, plant and equipment, net 27,535

23,039 Other Assets:





Investments in and advances to affiliates 894

952 Debt service reserves and other deposits 205

177 Goodwill 362

362 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $486 and $434, respectively 2,290

1,841 Deferred income taxes 428

319 Loan receivable, net of allowance of $24 and $26, respectively 990

1,051 Other noncurrent assets, net of allowance of $16 and $51, respectively 3,180

2,979 Total other assets 8,349

7,681 TOTAL ASSETS $ 43,161

$ 38,363 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable $ 1,641

$ 1,730 Accrued interest 379

249 Accrued non-income taxes 269

249 Accrued and other liabilities 2,442

2,151 Recourse debt 700

— Non-recourse debt, including $1,015 and $416, respectively, related to variable interest entities 3,060

1,758 Current held-for-sale liabilities 328

354 Total current liabilities 8,819

6,491 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES





Recourse debt 4,864

3,894 Non-recourse debt, including $1,781 and $2,295, respectively, related to variable interest entities 18,767

17,846 Deferred income taxes 1,257

1,139 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,775

3,168 Total noncurrent liabilities 27,663

26,047 Commitments and Contingencies





Redeemable stock of subsidiaries 1,423

1,321 EQUITY





THE AES CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preferred stock (without par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,043,050 issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022) 838

838 Common stock ($0.01 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 819,051,591 issued and

669,629,035 outstanding at September 30, 2023 and 818,790,001 issued and 668,743,464

outstanding at December 31, 2022) 8

8 Additional paid-in capital 6,449

6,688 Accumulated deficit (1,292)

(1,635) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,410)

(1,640) Treasury stock, at cost (149,422,556 and 150,046,537 shares at September 30, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively) (1,814)

(1,822) Total AES Corporation stockholders' equity 2,779

2,437 NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 2,477

2,067 Total equity 5,256

4,504 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 43,161

$ 38,363

THE AES CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in millions)

(in millions) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net income $ 291

$ 446

$ 461

$ 481 Adjustments to net income:













Depreciation and amortization 286

266

836

800 Loss on disposal and sale of business interests —

(1)

4

— Impairment expense 159

50

358

533 Deferred income taxes 17

43

(102)

— Loss of affiliates, net of dividends 18

26

47

78 Emissions allowance expense 72

80

211

319 Loss on realized/unrealized foreign currency 113

25

184

45 Other 50

(36)

150

(1) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (44)

(147)

16

(409) (Increase) decrease in inventory (23)

(134)

253

(361) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets 45

71

116

(116) (Increase) decrease in other assets (118)

157

(44)

251 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other current liabilities 118

(43)

(187)

108 Increase (decrease) in income tax payables, net and other tax payables 18

(17)

(67)

(131) Increase (decrease) in deferred income 8

(11)

50

48 Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 112

9

23

4 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,122

784

2,309

1,649 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Capital expenditures (1,899)

(1,052)

(5,295)

(2,711) Acquisitions of business interests, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (21)

(7)

(311)

(114) Proceeds from the sale of business interests, net of cash and restricted cash sold —

—

98

1 Sale of short-term investments 296

309

1,002

654 Purchase of short-term investments (144)

(397)

(764)

(1,091) Contributions and loans to equity affiliates (35)

(33)

(147)

(202) Affiliate repayments and returns of capital —

71

—

71 Purchase of emissions allowances (46)

(122)

(161)

(415) Other investing (74)

(11)

(95)

(18) Net cash used in investing activities (1,923)

(1,242)

(5,673)

(3,825) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Borrowings under the revolving credit facilities and commercial paper program 17,265

1,114

33,981

4,214 Repayments under the revolving credit facilities and commercial paper program (16,359)

(513)

(32,168)

(2,782) Issuance of recourse debt —

200

1,400

200 Repayments of recourse debt —

—

—

(29) Issuance of non-recourse debt 327

422

1,784

3,554 Repayments of non-recourse debt (318)

(303)

(1,262)

(1,772) Payments for financing fees (9)

(45)

(76)

(83) Purchases under supplier financing arrangements 489

126

1,307

299 Repayments of obligations under supplier financing arrangements (237)

(100)

(1,099)

(234) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (26)

(36)

(173)

(129) Acquisitions of noncontrolling interests (11)

(1)

(12)

(541) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 45

94

63

122 Sales to noncontrolling interests 182

107

371

336 Issuance of preferred shares in subsidiaries —

—

3

60 Dividends paid on AES common stock (111)

(105)

(333)

(316) Payments for financed capital expenditures (1)

(14)

(8)

(23) Other financing (25)

(7)

(38)

(13) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,211

939

3,740

2,863 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (71)

(26)

(108)

(44) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of held-for-sale businesses (14)

(72)

(20)

(93) Total increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 325

383

248

550 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning 2,010

1,651

2,087

1,484 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending $ 2,335

$ 2,034

$ 2,335

$ 2,034 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES:













Cash payments for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 223

$ 231

$ 735

$ 654 Cash payments for income taxes, net of refunds 67

62

267

203 SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Initial recognition of contingent consideration for acquisitions (see Note 18) $ (3)

(15)

215

15 Noncash recognition of new operating and financing leases $ 16

35

187

129 Noncash contributions from noncontrolling interests $ 30

—

60

—

THE AES CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, ADJUSTED PTC AND ADJUSTED EPS

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest income and expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding the impact of NCI and interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of our equity affiliates, adding back interest income recognized under service concession arrangements, and excluding gains or losses of both consolidated entities and entities accounted for under the equity method due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions and equity securities; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and gains and losses recognized at commencement of sales-type leases; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs due to the early retirement of debt; and (f) net gains at Angamos, one of our businesses in the Energy Infrastructure SBU, associated with the early contract terminations with Minera Escondida and Minera Spence. Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, adding back the pre-tax effect of Production Tax Credits ("PTCs"), Investment Tax Credits ("ITCs"), and depreciation tax expense allocated to tax equity investors.

The GAAP measure most comparable to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes is net income. We believe that EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes better reflect the underlying business performance of the Company. Adjusted EBITDA is the most relevant measure considered in the Company's internal evaluation of the financial performance of its segments. Factors in this determination include the variability due to unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions or equity securities remeasurement, unrealized foreign currency gains or losses, losses due to impairments, strategic decisions to dispose of or acquire business interests or retire debt, the non-recurring nature of the impact of the early contract terminations at Angamos, and the variability of allocations of earnings to tax equity investors, which affect results in a given period or periods. In addition, each of these metrics represent the business performance of the Company before the application of statutory income tax rates and tax adjustments, including the effects of tax planning, corresponding to the various jurisdictions in which the Company operates. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes should not be construed as alternatives to net income, which is determined in accordance with GAAP.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income (loss) $ 291

$ 446

$ 461

$ 481 Income tax expense (benefit) 109

145

179

186 Interest expense 326

276

966

813 Interest income (144)

(100)

(398)

(270) Depreciation and amortization 286

266

836

800 EBITDA $ 868

$ 1,033

$ 2,044

$ 2,010 Less: Adjustment for noncontrolling interests and redeemable stock of subsidiaries (1) (183)

(174)

(508)

(486) Less: Income tax expense (benefit), interest expense (income) and depreciation and amortization from equity affiliates 27

36

93

93 Interest income recognized under service concession arrangements 18

19

54

58 Unrealized derivative and equity securities losses (gains) 10

(8)

3

— Unrealized foreign currency losses 97

3

161

23 Disposition/acquisition losses 8

4

21

36 Impairment losses 145

17

318

497 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

1

1

7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 990

$ 931

$ 2,187

$ 2,238 Tax attributes allocated to tax equity investors 18

60

69

109 Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes (2) $ 1,008

$ 991

$ 2,256

$ 2,347

_____________________________



(1) The allocation of earnings to tax equity investors from both consolidated entities and equity affiliates is removed from Adjusted EBITDA. (2) Adjusted EBITDA with Tax Attributes includes the impact of the share of the ITCs, PTCs, and depreciation expense allocated to tax equity investors under the

HLBV accounting method and recognized as Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable stock of subsidiaries on the Condensed

Consolidated Statements of Operations. All of the tax attributes are related to the Renewables SBU.

THE AES CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, ADJUSTED PTC AND ADJUSTED EPS

Adjusted PTC is defined as pre-tax income from continuing operations attributable to The AES Corporation excluding gains or losses of the consolidated entity due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions and equity securities; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits, and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and gains and losses recognized at commencement of sales-type leases; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses, and costs due to the early retirement of debt; and (f) net gains at Angamos, one of our businesses in the Energy Infrastructure SBU, associated with the early contract terminations with Minera Escondida and Minera Spence. Adjusted PTC also includes net equity in earnings of affiliates on an after-tax basis adjusted for the same gains or losses excluded from consolidated entities.

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding gains or losses of both consolidated entities and entities accounted for under the equity method due to (a) unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions and equity securities; (b) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (c) gains, losses, benefits and costs associated with dispositions and acquisitions of business interests, including early plant closures, and the tax impact from the repatriation of sales proceeds, and gains and losses recognized at commencement of sales-type leases; (d) losses due to impairments; (e) gains, losses and costs due to the early retirement of debt; (f) net gains at Angamos, one of our businesses in the Energy Infrastructure SBU, associated with the early contract terminations with Minera Escondida and Minera Spence; and (g) tax benefit or expense related to the enactment effects of 2017 U.S. tax law reform and related regulations and any subsequent period adjustments related to enactment effects, including the 2021 tax benefit on reversal of uncertain tax positions effectively settled upon the closure of the Company's U.S. tax return exam.

The GAAP measure most comparable to Adjusted PTC is income from continuing operations attributable to AES. The GAAP measure most comparable to Adjusted EPS is diluted earnings per share from continuing operations. We believe that Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS better reflect the underlying business performance of the Company and are considered in the Company's internal evaluation of financial performance. Factors in this determination include the variability due to unrealized gains or losses related to derivative transactions or equity securities remeasurement, unrealized foreign currency gains or losses, losses due to impairments, strategic decisions to dispose of or acquire business interests or retire debt, and the non-recurring nature of the impact of the early contract terminations at Angamos, which affect results in a given period or periods. In addition, for Adjusted PTC, earnings before tax represents the business performance of the Company before the application of statutory income tax rates and tax adjustments, including the effects of tax planning, corresponding to the various jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS should not be construed as alternatives to income from continuing operations attributable to AES and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which are determined in accordance with GAAP.



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022



Net of NCI

(1)

Per Share

(Diluted)

Net of NCI

(1)

Net of NCI

(1)

Per Share

(Diluted)

Net of NCI

(1)

Net of NCI

(1)

Per Share

(Diluted)

Net of NCI

(1)

Net of NCI

(1)

Per Share

(Diluted)

Net of NCI

(1)



(in millions, except per share amounts)

Income from continuing operations,

net of tax, attributable to AES and

Diluted EPS $ 231

$ 0.32

$ 421

$ 0.59

$ 343

$ 0.48

$ 357

$ 0.50

Add: Income tax expense from

continuing operations attributable to AES 101





128





136





149





Pre-tax contribution $ 332





$ 549





$ 479





$ 506





Adjustments































Unrealized derivative and equity

securities losses (gains) $ 9

$ 0.01

$ (8)

$ (0.01)

$ 3

$ — (2) $ (2)

$ —

Unrealized foreign currency losses 96

0.14 (3) 3

—

160

0.22 (4) 23

0.03 (5) Disposition/acquisition losses 8

0.01

4

0.01

21

0.03

36

0.05 (6) Impairment losses 145

0.21 (7) 17

0.02 (8) 318

0.45 (9) 497

0.70 (10) Loss on extinguishment of debt 3

—

4

0.01

7

0.01

20

0.03

Less: Net income tax expense (benefit)



(0.09) (11)



0.01





(0.16) (12)



(0.13) (13) Adjusted PTC and Adjusted EPS $ 593

$ 0.60

$ 569

$ 0.63

$ 988

$ 1.03

$ 1,080

$ 1.18



____________________________



(1) NCI is defined as Noncontrolling Interests. (2) Amount primarily relates to unrealized derivative losses due to the termination of a PPA of $72 million, or $0.10 per share and unrealized derivative losses at AES Clean Energy of $20 million, or $0.03 per share, offset by unrealized derivative gains at the Energy Infrastructure SBU of $108 million, or $0.15 per share. (3) Amount primarily relates to unrealized foreign currency losses mainly associated with the devaluation of long-term receivables denominated in Argentine pesos of $60 million, or $0.08 per share, unrealized foreign currency losses at AES Andes of $21 million, or $0.03 per share, and unrealized foreign currency losses on debt in Brazil of $10 million, or $0.01 per share. (4) Amount primarily relates to unrealized foreign currency losses mainly associated with the devaluation of long-term receivables denominated in Argentine pesos of $109 million, or $0.15 per share, and unrealized foreign currency losses at AES Andes of $54 million, or $0.08 per share. (5) Amount primarily relates to unrealized foreign currency losses mainly associated with the devaluation of long-term receivables denominated in Argentine pesos of $19 million, or $0.03 per share. (6) Amount primarily relates to the recognition of an allowance on the AES Gilbert sales-type lease receivable as a cost of disposition of a business interest of $20 million, or $0.03 per share. (7) Amount primarily relates to asset impairments at TEG and TEP of $76 million and $58 million, respectively, or $0.19 per share. (8) Amount primarily relates to asset impairment at Jordan of $19 million, or $0.03 per share. (9) Amount primarily relates to asset impairments at the Norgener coal-fired plant in Chile of $136 million, or $0.19 per share, at TEG and TEP of $76 million and $58 million, respectively, or $0.19 per share, the GAF Projects at AES Renewable Holdings of $18 million, or $0.03 per share, and at Jordan of $16 million, or $0.02 per share. (10) Amount primarily relates to asset impairment at Maritza of $468 million, or $0.66 per share, and at Jordan of $19 million, or $0.03 per share. (11) Amount primarily relates to income tax benefits associated with the asset impairments at TEG and TEP of $34 million, or $0.05 per share and income tax benefits associated with unrealized foreign currency losses at AES Andes of $6 million, or $0.01 per share. (12) Amount primarily relates to income tax benefits associated with the asset impairments at the Norgener coal fired plant in Chile of $35 million, or $0.05 per share and at TEG and TEP of $34 million, or $0.05 per share, income tax benefits associated with the recognition of unrealized losses due to the termination of a PPA of $18 million, or $0.02 per share, and income tax benefits associated with unrealized foreign currency losses at AES Andes of $14 million, or $0.02 per share. (13) Amount primarily relates to income tax benefits associated with the impairment at Maritza of $73 million, or $0.10 per share, and at Jordan of $8 million, or $0.01 per share.

The AES Corporation Parent Financial Information Parent only data: last four quarters







(in millions) 4 Quarters Ended Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent September

30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Actual Actual Actual Actual Subsidiary distributions1 to Parent & QHCs $ 1,625 $ 1,383 $ 1,489 $ 1,298 Returns of capital distributions to Parent & QHCs 116 56 56 — Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent $ 1,741 $ 1,439 $ 1,545 $ 1,298 Parent only data: quarterly







(in millions) Quarter Ended Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent September

30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Actual Actual Actual Actual Subsidiary distributions1 to Parent & QHCs $ 311 $ 205 $ 356 $ 753 Returns of capital distributions to Parent & QHCs 60 — 56 — Total subsidiary distributions & returns of capital to Parent $ 371 $ 205 $ 412 $ 753



(in millions) Balance at

September 30,

2023 June 30, 2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Parent Company Liquidity 2 Actual Actual Actual Actual Cash at Parent & Cash at QHCs3 $ 51 $ 35 $ 117 $ 24 Availability under credit facilities 857 883 970 1,141 Ending liquidity $ 908 $ 918 $ 1,087 $ 1,165



_______________________________



(1) Subsidiary distributions received by Qualified Holding Companies ("QHCs") excluded from Schedule 1. Subsidiary Distributions should not be

construed as an alternative to Consolidated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, which is determined in accordance with US

GAAP. Subsidiary Distributions are important to the Parent Company because the Parent Company is a holding company that does not derive

any significant direct revenues from its own activities but instead relies on its subsidiaries' business activities and the resultant distributions to

fund the debt service, investment and other cash needs of the holding company. The reconciliation of the difference between the Subsidiary

Distributions and Consolidated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities consists of cash generated from operating activities that is retained at

the subsidiaries for a variety of reasons which are both discretionary and non-discretionary in nature. These factors include, but are not limited

to, retention of cash to fund capital expenditures at the subsidiary, cash retention associated with non-recourse debt covenant restrictions and

related debt service requirements at the subsidiaries, retention of cash related to sufficiency of local GAAP statutory retained earnings at the

subsidiaries, retention of cash for working capital needs at the subsidiaries, and other similar timing differences between when the cash is

generated at the subsidiaries and when it reaches the Parent Company and related holding companies. (2) Parent Company Liquidity is defined as cash available to the Parent Company, including cash at qualified holding companies (QHCs), plus

available borrowings under our existing credit facility. AES believes that unconsolidated Parent Company liquidity is important to the liquidity

position of AES as a Parent Company because of the non-recourse nature of most of AES' indebtedness. (3) The cash held at QHCs represents cash sent to subsidiaries of the company domiciled outside of the US. Such subsidiaries have no contractual

restrictions on their ability to send cash to AES, the Parent Company. Cash at those subsidiaries was used for investment and related activities

outside of the US. These investments included equity investments and loans to other foreign subsidiaries as well as development and general

costs and expenses incurred outside the US. Since the cash held by these QHCs is available to the Parent, AES uses the combined measure

of subsidiary distributions to Parent and QHCs as a useful measure of cash available to the Parent to meet its international liquidity needs.

