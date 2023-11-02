Massage Envy Announces Scholarship Sweepstakes Winners

Eight monthly winners to receive $2,500 scholarship to attend massage school of their choice

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, a national leader in massage and skincare services, today announced the winners drawn in September under the Massage Envy National Scholarship Sweepstakes for Massage Therapists.

Eight scholarship winners have been awarded each month from October 2022 through September 2023 with a $2,500 scholarship. By the end of September 2023, Massage Envy awarded 96 scholarships totaling $240,000.

The September 2023 sweepstakes winners are:

Yukti B.

Jillaine B.

Ashley Z.

Gabrielle G.

Brandon J.

George K.

Tiara W.

Alisa C.

"As we close out this year's scholarship sweepstakes, Massage Envy is proud to have awarded 96 talented scholars a chance to attend Massage Therapy school," said Beth Stiller, CEO, Massage Envy. "We look forward to awarding additional aspiring massage therapists the chance to make a difference in the industry with our next scholarship sweepstakes."

Under the new Massage Envy National Scholarship Sweepstakes for Massage Therapists, each awardee will receive a $2,500 scholarship that can be used to attend any massage school of their choice. Eight scholarships will be awarded each month from October 2023 through January 2025.

The first recipients will be drawn in October 2023 and announced in November 2023 with additional recipients announced in the following months. To learn more about the scholarship program or to enter, please go to www.massageenvy.com/scholarship.

To be eligible to enter for a chance to win a scholarship, entrants must be of legal age in their state. Entrants only need to enter once. Entrants who applied in the initial scholarship that ended on August 31, 2023, and were not notified and confirmed as a winner, can reapply for the new scholarship. Scholarship recipients do not have to work at a Massage Envy franchised location upon graduation from massage school.

"As the leader in the massage therapy industry, Massage Envy wants to give back by doing something that can change people's lives and will continue to help this great profession move forward", expressed Beth Stiller, CEO, Massage Envy.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. residents, 18+ (residents of AL & NE who must be 19+ or residents of MS who must be 21+) and have not been confirmed as a winner in a Massage Envy Sweepstakes in the last twenty-four months as of date of entry. See Official Rules at massageenvy.com/scholarship for entry periods, odds, prize description, limitations, and complete details. Sweepstakes begins September 1, 2023, and ends December 31, 2024. Sponsor: Massage Envy Franchising, LLC, 14350 N 87th St Ste 200, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has approximately 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 200 million massages and skin care services. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com or follow us on Instagram, X and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

