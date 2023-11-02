NREF Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results, Provides Fourth Quarter 2023 Guidance

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. ("NREF" or the "Company") (NYSE: NREF) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

NREF reported a net loss of $(15.4) million, or $(0.82) per diluted share1, for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

NREF reported cash available for distribution2 of $10.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted share1, for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

"NREF's portfolio continues to provide stable and defensive yields despite a challenging commercial real estate environment. We're pleased today to announce an offering of up to 16,000,000 shares of NREF's 9.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock," said Chief Investment Officer Matthew McGraner. He added "We continue to believe NREF will be able to offensively capitalize on current market dislocation in multifamily, single-family rental, life sciences, and self-storage sectors, all of which are sectors in which we have robust operating platforms."

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Outstanding total portfolio of $1.6 billion , composed of 89 investments 3

Single-family rental ("SFR"), multifamily, life sciences, and self-storage represent 45.8%, 48.1%, 4.6%, and 1.5% of the Company's debt portfolio, respectively

Weighted-average loan to value ("LTV") 4 and debt service coverage ratio ("DSCR") on our SFR, CMBS, CMBS IO strips, preferred, mezzanine, credit risk transfer and mortgage-backed security investments are 69.0% and 1.77x 3 , respectively

As of November 1, 2023 , there are no loans currently in forbearance in our portfolio

During 3Q 2023, NREF made follow on investments of $16 .3MM to its existing preferred equity investments with an all-in blended yield of 11.3%

During 3Q 2023, NREF received $3 .5MM and $44 .8MM in preferred equity and CMBS B-Piece redemptions, respectively

1 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding assumes vesting of all outstanding unvested restricted stock units and the conversion of all redeemable non-controlling interests. 2 Earnings available for distribution and cash available for distribution are non-GAAP measures. For a discussion of why we consider these non-GAAP measures useful and reconciliations of earnings available for distribution and cash available for distribution to net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, see the "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" sections of this release. 3 As of September 30, 2023; CMBS B-Pieces reflected on an unconsolidated basis. 4 Loan to value is generally based on the initial loan amount divided by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was originated or by the current principal amount as of the date of the most recent as-is appraised value. For our CMBS B-Pieces, LTV is based on the weighted-average LTV of the underlying loan pool. 5 Net income attributable to common stockholders in 4Q 2023 is estimated to be between $6.4MM and $8.3MM. See reconciliations below.

Looking Ahead: Fourth Quarter 2023 Guidance

Earnings Available for Distribution

4Q 2023 EAD per diluted common share guidance is $0.45 5 at the midpoint





Low



Mid



High





Dec. 31, 2023



Dec. 31, 2023



Dec. 31, 2023



























Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 6,385



$ 7,348



$ 8,311

Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests



1,565





1,757





1,948

Adjustments























Amortization of stock-based compensation



1,284





1,284





1,284

EAD

$ 9,234



$ 10,389



$ 11,543



























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



18,048





18,048





18,048

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



23,086





23,086





23,086



























EPS per Diluted Weighted Average Share

$ 0.34



$ 0.39



$ 0.44

EAD per Diluted Weighted Average Share

$ 0.40



$ 0.45



$ 0.50



Cash Available for Distribution

4Q 2023 CAD per diluted common share guidance is $0.47 5 at the midpoint





Low



Mid



High





Dec. 31, 2023



Dec. 31, 2023



Dec. 31, 2023



























EAD

$ 9,234



$ 10,389



$ 11,543

Adjustments























Amortization of premiums



3,530





3,530





3,530

Accretion of discounts



(3,543)





(3,543)





(3,543)

Amortization and depreciation



475





475





475

CAD

$ 9,696



$ 10,851



$ 12,005



























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



18,048





18,048





18,048

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



23,086





23,086





23,086



























EPS per Diluted Weighted Average Share

$ 0.34



$ 0.39



$ 0.44

CAD per Diluted Weighted Average Share

$ 0.42



$ 0.47



$ 0.52



Conference Call Details

The Company is scheduled to host a conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT), to discuss third quarter 2023 financial results.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 888-660-4430 or +1 646-960-0537 and entering Conference ID 6891136. A live audio webcast of the call will be available online at the Company's website, https://nref.nexpoint.com (under "Resources"). An online replay will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website and continue to be available for 60 days.

A replay of the conference call will also be available through Thursday, November 9, 2023, by dialing 1 800- 770- 2030 or, for international callers, +1 647- 362- 9199 and entering passcode 6891136.

For additional commentary and portfolio information, please view NREF's earning supplement, which was posted on the Company's website, http://nref.nexpoint.com.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table provides a reconciliation of Earnings Available for Distribution and Cash Available for Distribution to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders (in thousands, except per share amounts):





For the Three Months Ended September 30,





2023



2022

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ (14,186)



$ (8,059)

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests



(2,103)





(1,509)

Adjustments















Amortization of stock-based compensation



1,285





870

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses, net



4,641





—

Equity in income (losses) of equity method investments



1,675





—

Unrealized (gains) or losses (1)



18,508





19,473

EAD

$ 9,820



$ 10,775



















EPS per Diluted Weighted-Average Share

$ (0.82)



$ (0.54)

EAD per Diluted Weighted-Average Share

$ 0.43



$ 0.48



















Adjustments















Amortization of premiums

$ 3,530



$ 3,425

Accretion of discounts



(3,038)





(3,517)

Depreciation and amortization of real estate investment



476





545

Amortization of deferred financing costs



(26)





12

CAD

$ 10,762



$ 11,240



















EPS per Diluted Weighted-Average Share

$ (0.82)



$ (0.54)

CAD per Diluted Weighted-Average Share

$ 0.47



$ 0.50



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic



17,232





14,962

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted



23,086





22,678







(1) Unrealized gains represent the net change in unrealized gains on investments held at fair value.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares of common stock and 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties and common stock investments, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes and mortgage-backed securities. More information about the Company is available at http://nref.nexpoint.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect," "intend," "may", "should" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business and industry in general, fourth quarter 2023 guidance, including net income attributable to common stockholders, EAD and CAD and related assumptions and estimates, and that NREF will be able to offensively capitalize on current market dislocation in multifamily, single-family rental, life sciences and self-storage sectors. They are not guarantees of future results and forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including those described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statement. The statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures used within this press release are earnings available for distribution ("EAD") and cash available for distribution ("CAD").

EAD is defined as net income (loss) attributable to our common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, including realized gains and losses not otherwise included in net income (loss), excluding any unrealized gains or losses or other similar non-cash items that are included in net income (loss) for the applicable reporting period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income (loss), or in net income (loss) and adding back amortization of stock-based compensation. Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders may also be adjusted for the effects of certain GAAP adjustments and transactions that may not be indicative of our current operations. In addition, EAD in this press release includes the dilutive effect of non-controlling interests. We use EAD to evaluate our performance and to assess our long-term ability to pay distributions. We believe providing EAD as a supplement to GAAP net income (loss) to our investors is helpful to their assessment of our performance and our long-term ability to pay distributions. We also use EAD as a component of the management fee paid to our manager. EAD does not represent net income or cash flows from operating activities and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP net income, an indication of our GAAP cash flows from operating activities, a measure of our liquidity or an indication of funds available for our cash needs. Our computation of EAD may not be comparable to EAD reported by other REITs.

We calculate CAD by adjusting EAD by adding back amortization of premiums, depreciation and amortization of real estate investment and amortization of deferred financing costs and by removing accretion of discounts and non-cash items, such as stock dividends. We use CAD to evaluate our performance and our current ability to pay distributions. We also believe that providing CAD as a supplement to GAAP net income (loss) to our investors is helpful to their assessment of our performance and our current ability to pay distributions. CAD does not represent net income or cash flows from operating activities and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP net income, an indication of our GAAP cash flows from operating activities, a measure of our liquidity or an indication of funds available for our cash needs. Our computation of CAD may not be comparable to CAD reported by other REITs.

