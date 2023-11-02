"Fry-Seasoned" Greetings from Checkers & Rally's with new holiday offerings, exclusive deals for rewards app members, now available for a limited time

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkers & Rally's, an iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for flavorful craveable food at a great value, gears up for the holidays with a sleigh full of mouthwatering deals available now through the holiday season, including exclusive offers for rewards app members, as a way to spread the 'Fry-Seasoned' greetings nationwide.

Just in time for the holidays and for those with a 'go big or go home' attitude, Checkers & Rally's new Steakhouse Double features two large hand-seasoned, 100 percent beef hamburger patties topped with melted Swiss cheese, two strips of bacon, grilled onions, crispy onions, mayo, pickles and A.1.®* Sauce all on a toasted bakery-style bun – starting at just $5.99.

Whether you're in the mood for a small treat or a treat to go with your full meal, Checkers has you covered with three 'fry-seasoned' deals featuring its Famous Seasoned Fries, long recognized as the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America**. Now through December 3, all rewards app members will receive a FREE large fry with the purchase of any large soft drink, FREE three-piece Classic Fry-Seasoned Chicken Tenders with the purchase of a large fry or FREE Regular size Loaded Fries with the purchase of the new Steakhouse Double. Download the Checkers & Rally's rewards app on the App Store and Google Play and sign up today.

"This year we are on a mission to fulfill cravings over the 'fry-lidays' and spread seasoned greetings with a flurry of incredible offers, new (and iconic) burgers and unbeatable deals – there's truly something for everyone," said Ryan Joy, Executive Chef at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. "Our new Steakhouse Double burger hits every taste bud with a savory and flavorful combination that'll have you thinking about when you can return for your next one. Plus, we are giving back to our loyal rewards program members in big ways with exclusive deals in the true spirit of the holidays."

If you're hungry for even more, all guests can further satisfy their cravings for less with three burger options now through December 31 at just $1.99 each (available in participating locations), including:

The all-new Jacked BBQ Burger, infusing the craveable combination of spice and flavor driven by Pepper Jack cheese, Sweet & Smoky BBQ sauce and seasoned grilled onions

The all-new A.1.® Swiss Burger , busting with steakhouse flavor thanks to the iconic A.1.® Sauce, a slice of Swiss cheese and crunchy, crinkle-cut pickles

The fan-favorite Bacon Cheddar Crisp, featuring irresistible smoky, craveable flavor with real bacon crumbles, melted cheddar and diced red onions

For more information, hours of operation or to treat yourself to any of these offers throughout the holidays at participating Checkers or Rally's locations, please visit Checkers.com.

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 800 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's

Franchise 500.

