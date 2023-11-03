BICSI Opens Registration for 2024 Winter Conference & Exhibition

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the preeminent information and communications technology (ICT) resource for the Connected World, has opened registration for its 2024 Winter Conference & Exhibition to be held 28 January - 1 February at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida. Special reduced hotel rates are available to Conference attendees at the event venue until 28 December 2023.

This highly anticipated ICT event will provide a forum for professionals to gather for thought leadership, networking, and industry information-sharing with experts in the field.

Registration for the 2024 BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition includes admittance to the event sessions; Annual Business Meeting; Annual Awards Banquet where top ICT professionals will be recognized; exhibitions and receptions; lunch in the Exhibit Hall on Wednesday; and more. Special early bird registration rates are available through 29 December 2023. Registration is also available for BICSI ICT Direct – Winter 2024 – the virtual Conference option. This virtual event will run 1-31 March, and will include educational content from the 2024 BICSI Winter Conference.

The BICSI Winter Conference learning schedule includes several general and concurrent sessions on Tuesday-Thursday. Optional Pre-Conference Masterclasses will also be offered at additional cost Sunday-Monday. All sessions cover the entire spectrum of ICT, including new and emerging trends.

The 16th Annual Cabling Skills Challenge will take place at the Conference 29-30 January, during which participants will compete for the title of BICSI Installer of the Year and U.S.$5,000, as well as other distinctions. Current BICSI certified technicians and installers are qualified to enter the competition. Companies that sponsor this competitive event benefit from increased brand visibility while supporting ICT industry excellence and BICSI best practices.

In addition to dozens of informative sessions with real-world applications, the 2024 Winter Conference will feature an Exhibit Hall boasting the top brands in the ICT industry. There, attendees may network with representatives from companies from all over the world and learn about the latest ICT solutions and products. Attendees can also view What's New, What's It Do? presentations, and can experience new technology on display in the Technology Showcase.

BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) profession and currently serves more than 26,000 members and credential holders.

