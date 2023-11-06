Blackbaud Releases Prospect Insights Pro for Raiser's Edge NXT®, Delivering Key Component of Next-Generation AI Strategy

Prospect Insights Pro will deliver more AI-driven recommendations, including planned gift likelihood and detailed wealth and asset data, to support advanced fundraising organizations

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today announced the launch of Prospect Insights Pro, a new add-on capability within Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® that delivers on a key component of Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good® strategy. This solution will give researchers and fundraisers access to even more AI-driven insights to support planned and major gift fundraising.

"Social impact organizations need essential software that improves their outcomes," said Sudip Datta, chief product officer, Blackbaud. "Prospect Insights Pro delivers on our Intelligence for Good strategy by embedding more AI than ever into Raiser's Edge NXT—creating a system of intelligence that will supercharge major gift prospecting."

Blackbaud Institute research shows that 20% of donor households account for 80% of revenue, with 45% of revenue coming from the top 1% of households. Additionally, research also shows that planned giving has steadily increased from $15.8 billion to $45.6 billion in inflation-adjusted dollars over the past 40 years. Planned and asset-based giving represents an enormous growth opportunity for fundraisers as the boomer generation—which holds half of all U.S. wealth—prepares to transfer an estimated $45 trillion to its heirs and charities.

Expanding on the first generation of Prospect Insights released last year, Prospect Insights Pro makes it easier than ever to use AI by providing an intuitive, guided experience within Raiser's Edge NXT. While Prospect Insights helps organizations identify and cultivate their best near-term major gift prospects, Prospect Insights Pro goes a step further to help organizations build a pipeline for future major gift prospects and identify opportunities for blended gifts with planned giving insights and a richer dataset. The solution is action-oriented, highlighting recommended next steps based on predictive analytics and providing the ability to update fundraiser assignments, add actions, or add opportunities while reviewing the data for each prospect.

Intended for prospect development and fundraising professionals, Prospect Insights Pro allows organizations to:

Harness the power of predictive modeling without expensive custom services or the need to import or export any data

Leverage AI with recommendations that improve over time

Pursue planned and major gifts more effectively

Identify emerging prospects who should be on the organization's radar

Streamline and support prospect development without the need for subscriptions to separate databases

View scores for new constituents with dynamic modeling

This announcement marks an important step toward Blackbaud's goal of making AI-driven insights and recommendations more accessible, powerful and responsible across the social impact sector.

"A solution like Prospect Insights Pro would've saved me hours of work when I was tasked with building our Director of Donor Impact's portfolio," said Leah Payne, Director of Prospect Management and Research at Longwood University.

Prospect Insights Pro is available for purchase by organizations within the United States who use Raiser's Edge NXT. Learn more here.

