SOSi AWARDED $63 MILLION TASK ORDER TO DELIVER DATA SCIENCE AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITIES TO THE DEFENSE INTELLIGENCE ENTERPRISE

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning will address growing intelligence analytics and data processing demands

RESTON, Va., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOSi today announced its selection by the Defense Intelligence Agency's (DIA) Missile and Space Intelligence Center (MSIC) to deliver Artificial Intelligence (Al) and Machine Learning (ML) technology development services.

SOSi will deliver AI and ML technology development services to the DIA's Missile and Space Intelligence Center (MSIC).

By applying cutting-edge AI and ML, SOSi will help the defense intelligence enterprise modernize and improve its data-driven decision-making capabilities. SOSi's scientific, software engineering, and analytic services will help the MSIC streamline and expedite its foundational military intelligence analysis production, enabling U.S. and allied forces to make better decisions.

"SOSi is utilizing AI and ML to revolutionize customer missions," said SOSi Chief Technology Officer Kyle Fox. "This technology enhances national security by processing millions of events daily and delivering decision-grade information. SOSi's applications of AI and ML tools not only benefit cyber defense and intelligence, but also optimize the delivery of essential humanitarian services by our federal civilian agencies."

This task order further augments SOSi's presence in Huntsville, Alabama, as the company continues to expand its work across the defense intelligence enterprise.

"Big data demands we deliver AI and ML technologies that enhance analysis and ultimately provide intelligence that delivers strategic and tactical advantages," said SOSi Chief Executive Officer Julian Setian. "As a long-term partner to the defense and intelligence communities in their efforts to drive modernization and innovation, we are proud to expand our work to support MSIC's mission."

ABOUT SOSi

SOSi solves complex management and technology challenges for public and private sector organizations. Delivering digital infrastructure, software, intelligence, logistics, and human services to support our nation's most critical programs around the globe, SOSi makes technology smarter, communications more secure, and our nation safer and stronger. https://www.sosi.com/.

