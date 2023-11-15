Global Medtech Sales Exceed $500 Billion as Chronic Diseases Shape Market's Future

Advances in Medtech can enhance patient treatment, improve outcomes, lower hospital admissions and fatalities, achieve cost savings, and alleviate the workload on healthcare staff, thus creating a market for medical devices that is forecast to grow and expand over the next five years, according to a new healthcare market research report from Kalorama Information.

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world market for Medtech is valued at over $500 billion in 2023, with growth forecast through 2028 as sales surpass $600 billion, according to the recent market research report The Global Market for Medical Devices, 13th Edition by leading healthcare and diagnostic publisher Kalorama Information.

Medtech (i.e., medical devices) includes any instrument, apparatus, appliance, machine, contrivance, implant, or in vitro device as well as any accessories or related components that facilitate any or some of the following functions pertaining to a disease, injury, or condition of handicap: diagnosis, prevention or monitoring, treatment. This category encompasses a wide spectrum, ranging from commonplace medical supplies like latex gloves and syringes to sophisticated medical equipment, including advanced imaging tools and implantable devices such as cardiac defibrillators.

"The Medtech industry is in a perpetual state of evolution, consistently advancing through the continuous development of new technologies, equipment, tests, and devices," said Daniel Granderson, editor for Kalorama Information. "These innovations in the medical device market have transformative effects, significantly contributing to life-changing outcomes that empower patients to lead longer, healthier, and more productive lives."

Though several factors will either support or inhibit the medical device market, the persistent increase in chronic disease ranks among the most notable developments driving innovation and growth. Chronic disease accounts for between 75% and 80% of all U.S. healthcare spending and drives spending in other nations. Some of the costliest chronic diseases to the health system include asthma, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), congestive heart failure (CHF), coronary artery disease (CAD), osteoarthritis, and diabetes. All of these are directly related to medical device sales.

With the recognition that technology can improve patient treatment and outcomes, reduce hospital admissions and fatalities, result in cost savings, and reduce the burden on healthcare personnel, increased use has led to an overabundance of patient data. New software applications that process data according to disease-specific algorithms and allow customizable measurement limits filter out normal data and reduce the incidence of alarms or warnings. Measurement histories and reports can be customized for a patient's condition, making them more valuable and saving clinicians time reviewing the reports.

Notably, the prevalence of hypertension and diabetes are outpacing most other conditions and contribute to significant financial burden. These two conditions can be managed through the use of devices which could reduce the overall burden associated with these diseases. Chronic diseases account for about 72% of all deaths or about 43 million deaths annually. Ischemic heart disease and cancer are the leading causes of death worldwide with more than 8.8 million deaths each annually.

By 2030, there will likely be 67.2 million deaths reported with chronic diseases accounting for 77% of total deaths, or 52 million. The rate of growth for chronic disease mortality from 2015-2030 is estimated at 1.3% compounded annually, compared to acute disease mortality with 0.6% growth over the same period.

About the Report

The 13th edition of Kalorama Information's Global Market for Medical Devices consists of new market trends and forecasts. As part of its coverage, this report contains:

An overview of medical devices and relevant regulation in 50 world markets

Market size estimate and forecast to 2028 for the global market, the United States market and several country markets, including China , Japan , India , Brazil , Germany , Canada and other nations

An index of bellwether device companies

Markets for specific categories of medical devices

A look at market drivers and limiters

Company profiles of major device concerns

The report includes 2023 sales estimates and 2028 sales forecasts of more than 50 medical devices, including:

3D printing equipment, materials and software

Anesthesia Monitors

Blood Collection

Blood Gas Analyzers

Blood Pressure Monitors

Cannula Respiratory

Catheters

Computed Tomography

Contact Lenses

Continuous Glucose Monitors

Coronary Stents

Cosmetic surgery implants

CPAP Machines

Defibrillators

Dental Equipment/Devices (excluding x-ray)

Dental Implants/Components

Dental X-ray

Dialysis Equipment & Supplies

EKG/ECG Machines

Electrosurgical Devices

Endoscopes (excluding gastro)

Gastric Banding/Bariatric

Gastro Endoscopes

Glucose Monitors (excluding CGM)

Hernia Repair and Fixation Devices

Hip implants

Hypodermic Syringe

Infusion Pumps

Insulin Pumps

Intraocular Lenses

Knee implants

Medical Beds

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments

MRI

Neurostimulation

Ophthalmic Imaging and Diagnostics

Ophthalmic Lasers

Ostomy Care Devices

Oxygen Therapy Equip.

Pacemakers

Personal protective equipment (gloves, masks, gowns)

Spine implants

Sport, Extremity and Trauma

Sterilization/disinfection equipment

Stethoscopes

Surgical Guidance Devices

Surgical Robots

Sutures, Staples, Staplers

Traditional Surgical Instruments (scalpels, forceps, retractors, scissors)

Ultrasound

Vascular Closure Devices

Wheelchairs

Wound Care, Advanced

X-Ray (excluding dental)

For more information or to purchase The Global Market for Medical Devices, 13th Edition, visit: https://kaloramainformation.com/product/the-global-market-for-medical-devices-13th-edition/.

