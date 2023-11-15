ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has announced today the addition of Jeni Fitzpatrick as managing director (MD) and chief people officer. Fitzpatrick joins the North Highland team with more than 20 years of success leading global HR organizations through bold change and transformations.

North Highland Welcomes Jeni Fitzpatrick as Chief People Officer (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to welcome Jeni as chief people officer," said Alex Bombeck, CEO. "The addition of this new role represents a heightened focus on continuing to invest in our people, their development and our culture. Jeni's unique experience with both people and technology makes her a great fit to help us scale our talent strategy to meet our long-term goals."

Most recently, Fitzpatrick served as a managing director in Accenture's Talent & Organization/ Human Potential practice and is an expert in HR Transformation, Modern HR and HR Technology. Prior to joining Accenture, she was CHRO and SVP of Human Resources at Convergys and held HR and executive leadership roles with Workday, Chiquita, Bristol Myers Squibb and Microsoft.

"I'm thrilled to join the North Highland team," Fitzpatrick shared. "What excites me most about joining the firm is the potential for growth – of the firm and of our people. I am looking forward to innovating and collaborating with our global team, the HR team as well as the MD team to boldly create our future together and continue to provide our clients with unique value."

Fitzpatrick graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor of Science (B.S.ILR) degree in Industrial and Labor Relations and later earned her MBA from the Johnson School at Cornell. She also serves as vice chair of the Board of Directors of Junior Achievement of OKI and has volunteered on the board for more than 10 years. Previously, Fitzpatrick also served as an executive member of the Workday HCM/CHRO Advisory Board from 2008 to 2018 and was an early adopter of Workday as their first global customer.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by putting people at the heart of every decision. Partnering closely to design and deliver change, we turn challenges into opportunities. It's how lasting progress is made. As the world's leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services – powered by data and digital expertise – unleash untapped potential at the intersection of workforce and operations.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter/X , Instagram and Facebook .

Media contact:

Courtney James

PR Director

(1) 404-850-2806

courtneylee.james@northhighland.com

NH Logo_2021 (PRNewsfoto/North Highland) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North Highland