Afterpay Partners with Rokt to Expand Ads Business and Offer Shoppers More Relevant Ecommerce Experiences

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning and AI to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced its partnership with Afterpay , one of the global leaders in "Buy Now, Pay Later" payment. The partnership enables Afterpay to offer its ecommerce shoppers highly relevant offers at checkout, which creates a more relevant and engaging shopping experience while driving new revenue and deepening customer lifetime value.

"Afterpay is committed to delivering the most meaningful and relevant shopping experience for its customers, and we are thrilled to build on this mission by leveraging Rokt's ecommerce technology," said Saket Mehta, Global Head of Advertising Partnerships and Strategy at Afterpay. "This partnership allows us to further enhance our in-app offering and give shoppers more choice at checkout."

Leveraging Rokt’s ecommerce solution, Afterpay and its thousands of retail partners, are empowered to deliver targeted, relevant and seamless advertising experiences to customers during the checkout flow.

"We are thrilled that Afterpay has chosen Rokt to provide their customers the most relevant shopping experiences possible," said Elizabeth Buchanan, Chief Commercial Officer of Rokt. Both Afterpay and Rokt were originally founded in Australia, and so it is especially exciting to now be partners on the global stage."

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce technology, enabling companies to drive incremental value from every transaction by offering highly relevant messages at the moment customers are most likely to convert. Rokt's machine learning technology has powered billions of global transactions annually for the world's leading companies, including Live Nation, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, GoPuff, Lands' End, and HelloFresh. Founded in Australia, with US headquarters in New York City, the company operates in 15 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Rokt for a third year in a row joined the fastest-growing private companies in the US on the Inc. 5000 list in 2023.

Afterpay is transforming the way we pay by allowing anyone to buy products immediately and pay over time - enabling simple, transparent and responsible spending. We are on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins.

Afterpay is offered by thousands of the world's favorite retailers and used by millions of active global customers. Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is a wholly owned subsidiary of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ).

