Garden & Gun Unveils 14th Annual Made in the South Award Winners

Garden & Gun honors twenty-five standout products that demonstrate the world-class craftsmanship and ingenuity of Southern makers

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden & Gun announced the winners of the magazine's fourteenth annual Made in the South Awards (MITSA), celebrating Southern makers and products throughout six categories: Home, Food, Drink, Crafts, Style, and Outdoors—plus a special Sustainability Award winner.

Virginia Distillery Company, located in Lovingston, Va., took top honors as Overall Winner with their Courage & Conviction PX Sherry Single Cask. (PRNewswire)

This year, Virginia Distillery Company , located in Lovingston, Va., took top honors as Overall Winner with their Courage & Conviction PX Sherry Single Cask. Worthy of a spot of honor on any bar cart, this top-shelf American single malt whisky stood out among nominees for its rich and lustrous consistency and deep notes of figs and stewed plums, brightened with vanilla and cloves.

"Year after year, we continue to be blown away by the passion and creativity of the talented artisans from across the South who share their craft with us," said David DiBenedetto, senior vice president and editor in chief of Garden & Gun. "It is an honor for us to be able to shine a light on these Southern makers and create a transformational moment for many of these small businesses."

The winners and runners-up for each category are prominently featured in the magazine's December 2023/January 2024 issue, on newsstands now. Category winners include lathe-turned wooden bowls , Lone-Star inspired men's shirts , decorative gilded wall hangings , a hand-built wooden dock box and an assortment of smoked meats . This year's finalists were thoughtfully reviewed and selected by industry experts, including James Beard award–winning chef Jason Stanhope and the 2017 Made in the South Crafts category winner Mariana Barran of Hibiscus Linens .

Meet all of the 2023 Made in the South winners and runners-up in the December/January issue of Garden & Gun on newsstands and online at www.gardenandgun.com/madeinthesouth2023 .

About Garden & Gun

Garden & Gun is a multiplatform media company that celebrates stories of the American South through powerful journalism, bold photography, exquisite design, and finely curated retail and experiential journeys. The brand is anchored by its award-winning national magazine launched in 2007, Garden & Gun, which reports on the South's sporting culture, food, music, art, literature, and its people and their ideas. The coveted audience of 1.6 million is further engaged through numerous New York Times best-selling books, Fieldshop by Garden & Gun retail experience, the Garden & Gun Club restaurants, and 75+ events each year. Visit gardenandgun.com.

