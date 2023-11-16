KIA AMERICA READY TO RING IN 2024 WITH NATIONWIDE TOUR OF ICONIC TIMES SQUARE NEW YEAR'S EVE NUMERALS

All-new, all-electric Kia EV9 SUV – with an available 5,000 pound towing capacity – will haul the 2024 Times Square New Year's Eve Numerals across the U.S.

Stops on the way to New York City include Los Angeles , Tucson , and Philadelphia for unique opportunity to "see and touch the future"

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth straight year, Kia America is ringing in the New Year early with a nationwide tour of the iconic 2024 Times Square New Year's Eve Numerals that will illuminate New York and the country when the ball drops. After being on display at this week's Los Angeles Auto Show, the Numerals will travel to the legendary Kia Forum before beginning a cross-country road trip that brings the joy and anticipation of the New Year to enthusiastic crowds across the country. The Numerals are being towed over 2,800 miles from coast to coast by an all-electric 2024 Kia EV9 and will include the following stops:

LA Auto Show – Los Angeles – 11/17-11/26

Kia Forum – Inglewood, California – 12/1

Fourth Avenue Winter Festival – Tucson, Arizona – 12/8 – 12/10

German Christmas Village – Philadelphia – 12/16 – 12/18

Times Square – New York City – 12/20 – 12/22 (until 11 a.m. et )

"A new year brings new dreams, and Kia is proud to once again share the excitement and anticipation of the New Year with people across the U.S., before delivering the iconic Numerals to their home at One Times Square," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America. "This year, the all-new, all-electric Kia EV9 will be towing the 2024 Numerals on this nationwide road trip, which is the perfect way to start the countdown to the celebrating all that the New Year will have in store for all of us."

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

