Momentum Biotechnologies and Axxam S.p.A. Announce Collaboration to Provide Unique Drug Discovery Solutions

BILLERICA, Mass. and MILAN, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxam S.p.A. and Momentum Biotechnologies have announced a partnership to provide unique drug discovery solutions for biotechnology and pharmaceutical clients. Through the partnership Axxam's highly curated chemical diversity library, comprised of 325,000 compounds, will be available for high-throughput screening using Momentum's mass spectrometry-based functional and binding assay platforms. Primary hits may be progressed in hit-to-lead projects and additional downstream experiments including testing in cell-based assays.

Our clients will now have the option to access additional chemical matter for their drug discovery programs.

Axxam is a leader in providing early drug discovery services, offering a wide range of applications in addition to an extensive chemical diversity library. The Axxam library was built using decades of broad screening experience and significant input from medicinal and computational chemists. The library is composed of small molecules carefully selected for quality and structural diversity.

Momentum Biotechnologies is a bioanalytical contract research organization (CRO) specializing in early drug discovery and offers mass spectrometry-based high-throughput functional and binding assays. Founded by the team that originally commercialized the RapidFire™ high-throughput mass spectrometry platform, the company has decades of screening and hit characterization experience.

"We are thrilled to enter this collaboration with Axxam" said Can Ozbal, CEO of Momentum. "Our clients will now have the option to access additional chemical matter for their drug discovery programs further enhancing our affinity selection mass spectrometry and functional assay services".

Axxam CEO Stefan Lohmer added "with this collaboration Axxam clients will now have access to mass spectrometry-based HTS and hit-to-lead technologies expanding upon the wide range of services existing within the Axxam portfolio."

About Axxam S.p.A.

Axxam is an innovative Partner Research Organization (iPRO) providing integrated discovery services across the life sciences industries with headquarters located in Bresso (Milan, Italy). Within the drug discovery disciplines, Axxam supports pharma and biotech companies, start-ups, patient foundations as well as academic groups in their journey from target assessment and hit identification to lead generation, over all therapeutic areas and target classes. Axxam's services include assay development, high-throughput screening and hit-to-lead. The same science-driven approach is also applied to identify new bioactive compounds for crop protection, animal health, food, beverage, pet food, cosmetic and perfume industries. For more information, please visit www.axxam.com

About Momentum Biotechnologies

Momentum Biotechnologies is a specialized mass spectrometry services provider and discovery partner to biopharmaceutical clients globally. The Company's core team of scientists and engineers have been working together since 2000 when they built the RapidFire platform (sold to Agilent) and have been serving clients using RapidFire-MS since 2004. The team has been serving clients as PureHoney Technologies since 2015. Current services include affinity selection mass spectrometry-based ligand binding, irreversible covalent binding, functional and biomarker assays in addition to bioanalytical and proteomics services. For more information, please visit www.momentum.bio.

