MDU Resources Appoints Darrel T. Anderson to Board of Directors

BISMARCK, N.D., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) today announced that Darrel T. Anderson has been appointed to the company's board of directors.

Anderson previously was the president and CEO of IDACORP and Idaho Power Company, an integrated electric utility serving customers in Idaho and Oregon. Anderson first joined Idaho Power in 1996 and held positions of increasing authority, including executive vice president of administrative services and chief financial officer. He served as president and CEO from 2014 until he retired in 2020.

"As we work toward transforming MDU Resources into a pure-play regulated energy delivery business, Darrel's financial and leadership experience in the regulated utility industry will enhance the existing expertise on our board," said Dennis W. Johnson, chair of MDU Resources board of directors. "His experience with risk oversight and human resources management also will complement our attention to diversity and workforce development within MDU Resources."

Anderson, in addition to his general responsibilities on the board, will serve on the Compensation Committee and the Environmental and Sustainability Committee.

Anderson holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Oregon State University and is a graduate of Harvard University's Advanced Management Program.

On Nov. 2, MDU Resources announced its intent to spin off its construction services business, MDU Construction Services Group, with the objective of making MDU Resources a pure-play regulated energy delivery business. The spinoff is expected to be complete in late 2024.

