This Week in Transportation News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Canoo's American Bulldog and Goodyear's transformation plan.
NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Canoo Unveils the American Bulldog
A powerhouse of engineering, this vehicle sets a new mobility standard and reflects the grit and resolve of the American people. It combines striking design with world-class performance while emphasizing minimalism with maximum functionality for work, adventure, and service.
- Goodyear Announces Transformation Plan: Goodyear Forward
"Building on our strengths, this plan will enable Goodyear to enhance and expand our leadership position, deliver profitable growth across markets, create significant value for our shareholders and – ultimately – lay the foundation for success for the next 125 years," said Goodyear Chairman, CEO and President Richard J. Kramer.
- Toyota Unveils the Powerful and Purely Hybrid Next Generation Camry
The system uses lighter and more compact electric motors to produce more power and enhanced performance than the previous hybrid system. When paired together, THS 5 and Toyota's Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system results in 232 net combined horsepower – 30 more horsepower than the current generation with a mechanical All-Wheel Drive system.
- Emirates Orders Nearly 100 More Boeing Widebody Airplanes
"The 777 has been central to Emirates' fleet and network strategy of connecting cities on all continents non-stop to Dubai. We are pleased to extend our relationship with Boeing and look forward to the first 777-9 joining our fleet in 2025," said HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group.
- Hyundai Announces Higher Wage Structure for Production Team Members in Alabama and Georgia
Hyundai will begin a wage strategy in January 2024 that will result in U.S. production team member hourly wages increasing 25% by 2028. The company is increasing its wage structure to remain competitive and to recruit and retain top talent.
- Mazda Survey Unveils 85% of Parents will Travel with Kids This Holiday Season and Their Biggest Fear is Here: Carsick Kids
Mazda is partnering with Dr. Mona Amin, Board-Certified General Pediatrician, certified lactation consultant, parenting coach, mother, and influencer. Dr. Amin has developed tips for parents to address carsickness while highlighting how features of the Mazda CX-90 can help ease pain points often associated with carsickness and sitting in the back rows of large vehicles.
- RTX's Pratt & Whitney receives sustainment contract valued up to $870 million for TF33 engines powering B-52s, E-3s
Under this contract, Pratt & Whitney will provide comprehensive engine sustainment services for a global fleet of nearly 1,000 engines over a six-year period, with an option of extending for another four years. Services under this contract include maintenance, spare parts, program management, field service, repairs and engineering support.
- Ampaire Makes Aviation History with First Hybrid Electric Flight into Silicon Valley
As the first company to accomplish such a feat, Ampaire is leading the charge in reducing carbon emissions and operational costs in the aviation industry. This successful flight underscores the confidence Ampaire has in its technology.
- BofA Streamlines Car Shopping Journey with Enhanced Digital Tools and Resources
Enhancements to the bank's Digital Car Shopping tool -- such as improved search functionality, EV inventory filtering, loan application integration and in-platform CARFAX™ reviews -- help shoppers compare, budget, finance and buy the car that best meets their needs.
- Toyota Research Institute Showcases Latest AI-Assisted Driving Technology
TRI's Human Interactive Driving (HID) team aims their research not at self-driving robotaxis but rather at active safety, incorporating both high autonomy AND high driver engagement.
Read more of the latest auto- and transportation-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtrnsp on Twitter.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.
- Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE PR Newswire