Neiman Marcus and Disney Make "Your Wish Come True" This Holiday Season

The luxury retailer and entertainment company create holiday magic to enchant customers with Wish-themed gifts, visuals, and culinary treats

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Neiman Marcus and Disney announce a multi-faceted collaboration to make life extraordinary for customers this holiday season. The luxury retailer recently unveiled its 2023 Fantasy Gifts, inclusive of a Disney "Your Wish Come True" gift inspired by the highly-anticipated all-new animated musical comedy - Walt Disney Animation Studios' Wish. Wish arrives only in theaters November 22. Neiman Marcus brings Wish to life across all three facets of its integrated retail model with exclusive movie-inspired product, a themed holiday tree and windows, and specialty culinary treats, reinforcing the retailer as the preeminent shopping destination for the holiday season.

Neiman Marcus' 2023 Fantasy Gifts include a Disney “Your Wish Come True” gift inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish. (PRNewswire)

"Our goal is to create the ultimate holiday destination for all of our customers, providing them with extraordinary luxury experiences and curated gifts in our stores and across our digital channels," said Ryan Ross, President, Neiman Marcus and Head of NMG Customer Insights. "Bringing two iconic magic makers together for this collaboration has been an honor and one that will resonate with customers of all ages this holiday season and beyond."

In celebration of 100 years of Disney magic and the upcoming release of Wish, set in a magical kingdom where wishes are granted, Disney has created a once-in-a-lifetime Fantasy Gift experience to make customers' dreams come true. The gift recipient will be brought to life in an animated short video created by the Walt Disney Animation Studios and invited to voice their character during a recording session. They will enjoy a private tour of the animation studios in Burbank and continue their magical journey with a coveted invitation to a Disney film premiere in Hollywood. The Fantasy Gifts program was originally created in 1959 by Stanley Marcus to inspire customers and remind us all that there's a little fantasy in every gift. Neiman Marcus and Disney have a rich history of giving back. In honor of this gift and as part of Disney's "Wish Together" campaign, a charitable donation has been made to Make-A-Wish®. "Wish Together" celebrates Disney's decades long relationship with Make-A-Wish®, helping grant life changing wishes.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Neiman Marcus to help create holiday magic and enchant fans with Wish-inspired activations," said Lylle Breier, EVP Marketing Partnerships and Special Events, The Walt Disney Company. "A Wish-inspired Fantasy Gift feels like an ideal way to celebrate the season."

In celebration of the Fantasy Gift and the release of Disney's Wish, the luxury retailer has partnered with fine jeweler Walters Faith to offer customers an exclusive movie-inspired collection. Featured pieces include a whimsical pendant, cocktail ring and earrings made with sapphires, diamonds and 18-karat rose gold.

This holiday season, customers can "have their wish come true" at the Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills store where an exclusive, Wish-themed holiday tree sculpture has been unveiled. The installation depicts Star playfully building the tree with a ball of yarn like the character does in the movie. The tree comes to life with 100 hand-blown glass orbs and strings of twinkle lights. The spectacle is complete with the star illuminated on top of the tree. To spark joy in the littlest Neiman Marcus customers, Santa is available for photo moments in front of the tree during select times.

To further bring this collaboration to life, additional Neiman Marcus stores unveiled Wish-themed windows, and all store restaurants are offering specialty Wish-inspired drinks and dessert during the holiday season. The Big Wish cocktail features vodka, orange liqueur, white cranberry juice, bubbles and stars, and the Little Wish mocktail features pea flower-infused tea, pineapple, honey and stars. Customers can also enjoy a sparkly Wish Tart pastry filled with pomegranate, lime, and cream.

"Neiman Marcus is the ultimate holiday destination, surprising and inspiring our customers with the ultimate luxury fashion and gifting assortment, and countless magical experiences," said Nabil Aliffi, Chief Brand Officer, Neiman Marcus. "Our collaboration with Disney seamlessly weaves magic and luxury together to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary for our customers."

Neiman Marcus is a relationship business and invites all customers to experience the holiday magic. Customers can discover exclusive access, world-class service, and one-of-a-kind experiences across all facets of its integrated retail model.

The retailer's Power of One People Strategy continues with a new holiday tradition – the Magic Maker Series. This associate engagement campaign offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into NMG's holiday planning, highlighting hundreds of associates and roles that contribute to the ongoing legacy of creating holiday magic, and Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences for its customers across NMG.

For more information and to access creative assets, view the press kit.

#NeimanMarcus | @neimanmarcus | #NMFantasyGifts

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS:

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus connects with customers worldwide while delighting them with exceptional experiences across a 36-store presence in the U.S., one of the largest U.S. e-commerce luxury platforms, and industry-leading remote selling and personalization technology. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there is something for everyone. To keep up with the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we are delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in digital, data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three facets of our integrated retail model- in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. NMG WOW (Way of Working) is the company's unique, integrated working philosophy that empowers our associates to do their best work, full stop. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit neimanmarcusgroup.com.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS FANTASY GIFTS:

The debut of the Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts marks the official start of the holiday season. Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts Revolutionize Luxury Experiences for our customers through unique gifts and experiences that cannot be found anywhere else. Celebrating 64 years of Fantasy Gifts, Neiman Marcus continues to deliver holiday magic to our clients. The Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts program dates back to 1959 when Stanley Marcus and his brother Edward brainstormed an extraordinary gift as a response to a press inquiry for unusual holiday gifts. They decided upon a Black Angus steer, delivered on hoof or in steaks, complete with a silver-plated serving cart. Thus, starting a tradition for over 60 years, Neiman Marcus has partnered with top brands, events, and cultural icons to bring these remarkable Fantasy Gifts to life. In the spirit of discovery and looking back to the brand's heritage, Neiman Marcus continues the annual Fantasy Gifts program with more whimsical, magical, and experiential gifts than ever before. The bestowing of philanthropic gifts is another long-standing Neiman Marcus tradition, with all Fantasy Gifts incorporating a charitable component into their proceeds. For more information on the 2023 Fantasy Gifts, please click here.

ABOUT WALT DISNEY ANIMATION STUDIOS' WISH:

Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Wish" is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck ("Frozen," "Frozen 2") and Fawn Veerasunthorn ("Raya and the Last Dragon"), and produced by Peter Del Vecho ("Frozen," "Frozen 2") and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones ("Encanto"). Jennifer Lee ("Frozen," "Frozen 2") executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore ("Night Sky," "Manhunt") are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, "Wish" opens only in theaters on Nov. 22, 2023.

Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills recently unveiled a Wish-themed holiday tree sculpture. (PRNewswire)

NM Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neiman Marcus