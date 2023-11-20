Take Your Home Lighting to Cosmic Heights with the Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee , an innovator in the smart lighting and smart home industries, today announced its latest innovation: the Galaxy Light Projector Pro . The new lighting solution provides users with an out-of-this-world cosmic projection through innovative technology and disc projection. The Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro allows users to revel in the breathtaking beauty of the cosmos from the comfort of home - no spacecraft required. This innovative lighting solution brings the stars to any doorstep, utilizing cutting-edge technology and disc projection to create an otherworldly spectacle.

With eight mesmerizing projection discs, offering over 38 preset cosmic lighting effects and two dynamic laser motion forms, the Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro provides an immersive, interstellar experience. It also includes built-in audio features, enabling users to synchronize the stars with white noise or their favorite music, creating a serene and cozy ambiance, perfect for a night of tranquil slumber or contemplative meditation.

Key features include:

Richer projections with double the lamp beads: Use the white lamp beads to project eight included discs, while the RGB light beads provide 38+ preset lighting effects.

Innovative Structural Design: With three groups of laser projections and two types of movement, users can utilize the dynamic laser star point effect for a more realistic universe projection. Additionally, the projector's blue laser won't harm eyes during use.

Unique and Dynamic Projection Effects: The projector light features rotating projections, multi-stage precision gear design, and a 32.7min non-repetitive projection screen, making the lighting effects more vivid.

2-in-1 Projector with White Noise: The Govee Galaxy Light Projector includes a built-in music speaker with 38+ preset white noises to choose from, allowing for a richer and more immersive experience.

Smart Control: Use the Govee Home App for convenient smart app control, or pair with your preferred voice assistant for hands-free voice control via Google Home and Alexa.

The Govee Galaxy Light Projector Pro retails for $179.99 and will be available in the U.S. on govee.com and Amazon . It will be available in other countries and regions at a later, to be announced date.

For more information, please visit govee.com .

About Govee

Since 2017, Govee has been committed to making life smarter. As a leading global smart home solution company, the company aims to provide personalized and fun life experiences through innovation in the smart home space. This includes a close focus on ambient lighting solutions and home appliances. Govee is continuously building upon its ecosystem of smart products and improving the consumer experience in all scenarios. To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com .

