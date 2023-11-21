Altitude Marketing Launches Cutting-Edge Website for Discovery Life Sciences

EMMAUS, Pa., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude Marketing, a life sciences marketing agency with over 19 years of experience serving B2B companies, recently unveiled a brand new website for its client, Discovery Life Sciences (Discovery), a prominent player in biospecimen and biomarker solutions.

Discovery Life Sciences featured image (PRNewswire)

Altitude successfully launched a revamped website for Discovery, marking a significant milestone in their partnership.

Discovery's mission is to restore hope by speeding the development of innovative diagnostics and effective treatments to improve care. They accomplish this by partnering with researchers in industry, academia, and government―furthering their abilities to complete their vital work faster by providing them with the highest quality products and services.

As Discovery experienced ongoing business growth, they recognized the importance of aligning their digital presence with this expansion. Their website served as a vital tool for lead generation and nurturing. With the goal of establishing themselves as the industry leaders, they sought a new website that would reflect their status and expertise.

"As we continue to experience remarkable growth, enhancing our digital presence became a strategic imperative for Discovery Life Sciences," shared Tiffany Salas-Morris, SVP Marketing at Discovery Life Sciences. "Altitude's demonstrated expertise in life science and branding shines through their work on our new website. They meticulously delved into our brand identity and objectives, resulting in the creation and launch of a technically sophisticated, sleek, and industry-leading website. Altitude has far exceeded our partnership expectations."

In October, Altitude successfully launched a revamped website for Discovery, marking a significant milestone in their partnership. Altitude's strategic approach involved refining the company's messaging, improving user experience, and creating a sleek, professional design. This transformation ensures that Discovery looks like the global industry leader they are.

Today, Altitude continues to play a pivotal role in driving Discovery's growth. Their ongoing collaboration encompasses a wide range of marketing services, including graphic design, brand creative support, website maintenance and management, technical SEO optimization, content creation through blogs and regular website updates and maintenance. Together, they maintain a strong and dynamic digital presence for Discovery.

"The most challenging sites are always the most rewarding. By collaborating with Discovery Life Sciences on their new site, we helped evolve the brand and the messaging to reflect a modern, solutions-based industry leader," said Drew Frantzen, Partner & VP of Creative and Web at Altitude Marketing. "In turn, our creative team was put to the test and created some truly striking and innovative elements that speak to the true power, hope and partnership. And we couldn't be prouder of the results."

