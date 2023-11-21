WYNONNA JUDD TO LEAD LEIPER'S FORK, TENNESSEE CHRISTMAS PARADE

Enjoy Seven Perfectly Charming Events in Nashville's Big Back Yard

LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennesseans are in a league of their own when it comes to bringing star-power and hosting heart-felt holiday celebrations. Leiper's Fork, Tenn. just announced Wynonna Judd and husband Cactus Moser as Grand Marshals of the iconic "Almost World Famous" Christmas Parade, 2 p.m., Dec. 9 in the historic village, part of Nashville's Big Back Yard.

"We're fortunate to have Cactus and Wynonna, our adopted hometown girl, lead our parade this year," Laura Musgrave, parade organizer, said. "Where better to spend a holiday afternoon than in a quaint Tennessee village with Wynonna and Cactus. This parade always surprises and never disappoints."

For old-world charm this Christmas, make plans to attend an event happening in the small towns of Nashville's Big Back Yard, located along the historic Natchez Trace Parkway. Here are a few highlights.

Centerville Christmas Tree Lighting & Festival

Centerville, Tenn.

3 – 8 p.m. CST, Nov. 25

Experience the beautiful town square of Centerville, while enjoying local food, music and storytelling, leading up to a choreographed light and sound show as the tree is lit! Gift shops, carolers and free horse carriage rides are part of the celebration.

Little Linden Christmas

Linden, Tenn.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST, Dec. 2

Main Street Shops in the charming town of Linden will host A Little Linden Christmas. Local merchants, as well as other vendors, will be open for holiday shoppers, while enjoying Christmas music and festivities. The historic Commodore Hotel will serve Christmas Tea at 3 p.m.

Christmas in Hohenwald

Hohenwald, Tenn.

7 p.m. CST, Dec. 7

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST, Dec. 8, 9, 15, & 16

Christmas in Hohenwald kicks off at 7 p.m. CST, Dec. 7 with the 70th Annual Hohenwald Christmas Parade. This year's theme is "A 1950's Christmas." The festivities continue Dec. 8, 9, 15 & 16 with downtown shopping and small-town Christmas charm.

A Stroll Through Christmas Past

Clifton, TN

5 – 8 p.m. CST, Dec. 9

Set in the beautiful Tennessee River town of Clifton, this event promises arts and crafts, delicious food, and music. There is a sense of awe and wonder as guests experience small town life and a stroll through Christmas past.

A Muscle Shoals Soul Christmas with Mike Farris

Florence, AL

7 – 10 p.m. CST, Dec. 16

Grammy, Americana and Dove Award Winner, Mike Farris lights up the season each year with his acclaimed holiday show; "Mike Farris Sings! The Soul of Christmas!" at the Shoals Community Theatre. With Mike and his world-class ,10-piece band, this experience is unlike any other and guaranteed to get you into the celebratory spirit.

It's A Dickens Christmas, Y'all

Tuscumbia, AL

8 a.m. – 2 p.m. CST, Dec. 9

Snow will be falling, firepits burning, horse-drawn carriages waiting to provide nostalgic rides along the downtown streets of Tuscumbia, AL. This is a festival reminiscent of the holiday classic, "A Christmas Carol." The event is free, though admission is charged for some events.

Visit Nashville's Big Back Yard for more small-town Tennessee information.

