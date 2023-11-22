Hivestack Launches Hivestack Curate, a new industry platform for curated deals in DOOH

Empowering DOOH buyers to navigate the complexities of the programmatic ecosystem, Hivestack Curate provides an exclusive, centralized and transparent marketplace to transact with multiple supply sources across one deal

MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Hivestack , the world's leading, independent programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company today announced the launch of Hivestack Curate, a new DOOH marketplace that enables buyers to customize their inventory sourcing and build strategic, curated deals based on their specific business goals.

Hivestack Curate provides a unique opportunity that puts buyers in the driver's seat to create tailored, transparent, customized deals. It also enables them to have full control over their inventory sourcing to build and purchase strategic, goal-oriented supply into a single, unified deal ID. Curators will be able to build premium inventory deals from over 390 media owners integrated with Hivestack's global DOOH marketplace across 35+ markets. Furthermore, Hivestack Curate's sophisticated solution allows DOOH data providers to integrate powerful first and third-party data, driving greater levels of audience reach and engagement for their curated deals.

With this new platform, Hivestack is offering efficiency without sacrificing quality or scale allowing buyers to intentionally select specific, highly curated inventory for their campaigns according to business needs, all within a single, unified deal ID. In addition, buyers will be able to leverage high quality first or third-party data at scale, to create custom data sets delivering unique audience targeting and measurement features only available within the Hivestack platform.

Andreas Soupliotis, CEO & Founder of Hivestack, commented: "Hivestack Curate provides DOOH buyers with enhanced tools to operate and navigate the fragmented and complex programmatic landscape, enabling them to have more control and autonomy to strategically curate their supply inventory in a transparent and centralized platform. This new marketplace will offer buyers unparalleled supply side decisioning power that can be managed across teams and platforms across the globe."

Kevin McDonald, CEO at AgencyX Inc. added: "It has always been a priority across all of our clients to drive efficiencies and deliver the most impactful business outcomes for our partners. Hivestack Curate provides us with enhanced abilities to streamline inventory selection in a more strategic and customized way and is a welcome addition to the programmatic DOOH buying process. We are now in a position to prioritize deal curation unlocking incremental value from DOOH deals and giving our clients improved visibility over their supply strategy."

With Hivestack Curate, Hivestack demonstrates its continued commitment to improve efficiencies and drive additional value for both buyers and media owners, across the DOOH landscape. With simple, easy-to-use navigation coupled with a premium curated marketplace of global inventory and audience data, DOOH buyers have a new opportunity to gain greater control and visibility over their campaigns, from planning through to activation and measurement.

