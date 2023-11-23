BEST Inc. Announces Appointment of Financial Advisor and Legal Counsel to the Special Committee

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia, today announced that the independent special committee (the "Special Committee") of the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), formed to evaluate and consider the previously announced preliminary non-binding proposal letter dated November 3, 2023 (the "Proposal"), has retained Kroll, LLC as its financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as its U.S. legal counsel.

The Special Committee is continuing its review and evaluation of the Proposal. The Board cautions the Company's shareholders and others considering trading the Company's securities that no decisions have been made with respect to the Proposal. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be received, that any definitive agreement will be executed relating to the transaction contemplated by the Proposal, or that the transaction contemplated by the Proposal or any other similar transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to any transaction, except as required under applicable law.

