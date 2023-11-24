MARPAI TO HOST INVESTOR WEBCAST ON NOVEMBER 29, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MRAI), an independent national Third-Party Administrator (TPA) company transforming the $22 billion TPA market supporting self-funded employer health plans will host an Investors Webcast on Wednesday, November 29 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Key topics will include the recent management and leadership changes, the withdrawal of the Company's S-1 Registration, current initiatives, and the Company's strategic vision. The Company will not be taking live questions during the webcast, but registrants are invited to send questions ahead of time to our investor relations contact listed at the bottom of the press release.

Event: Marpai Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday November 29, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Call: US: 1-833-816-1368 / International: 1-412-317-0463

Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/krvmL7QgnPz

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAI) is a leading, national TPA (Third Party Administrator) company bringing data driven, value-oriented health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $22 billion TPA sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1 trillion in annual claims. Marpai works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget utilizing our proactive data analytics programs and partners. Marpai also provides a comprehensive program of cost containment solutions to save our clients valuable capital. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Aetna and Cigna and a full suite of TPA services.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "likely," "seek," "project," "model," "ongoing," "will," "should," "forecast," "outlook" or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections, our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Marpai, Inc., will prove to be correct or that any of our expectations, estimates or projections will be achieved.

Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.

Conference Replay:

Replay Call: US: 1-877-344-7529 / International: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Entry Code: 5456894

Replay Expiration Date: 12/06/2023

