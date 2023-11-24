Target Helps Guests Save with Two-Day Cyber Monday Sale and Deep Deals Through December

Two-day Cyber Monday sale Nov. 26-27 features deals up to 50% off on hundreds of thousands of items including apparel and accessories, toys, TVs and laptops

New week-long holiday deals on gifts and essentials will be announced every Sunday, running Nov. 26 through the month of December

Guest-favorite 10% off Target GiftCards deal returns for Target Circle members Dec. 2-3

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today unveiled plans for its two-day Cyber Monday sale. Running from Nov. 26-27, the sale will feature hundreds of thousands of items up to 50% off, including apparel and accessories, bed and bath and select toys, plus deals on TVs, laptops and more, exclusively on Target.com and the Target app. Top brands include Disney, Samsung, PlayStation, Beats, and many more. Guests can also expect new deals each week in-store and online throughout December for great savings the entire holiday season.

"We're inviting all guests to save more time and money on their holiday shopping with only-at-Target offers during our two-day cyber sale," said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief guest experience officer, Target. "However you celebrate the season, you can do it for less at Target with thousands of deals that can be picked up in store, added to your Drive Up order or shipped right to your doorstep."

Two-day Cyber Monday sale Nov. 26-27

With Target's two-day Cyber Monday sale guests don't have to wait until Monday to start saving. These deals go live at 2 a.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 26:

Up to 50% off select toys

Up to 50% off headphones from Beats, JBL and more

Up to 50% off video games from Xbox , PlayStation and more

Up to 40% off TVs from Westinghouse , Samsung, Vizio and more

Up to 40% off bedding and bath

30% off apparel, accessories and shoes

25% off all beauty

Extra 15% off small appliances and cookware

Week-long holiday deals Nov. 26 through December

In addition to Sunday and Monday's cyber deals, guests will continue to enjoy Target's popular week-long holiday deals through Dec. 24 in-store and online with offers on top national brands like Disney, and Target owned brands like Wondershop.

Top deals available Nov. 26-Dec. 2 include:

Up to 50% off select books and movies

Buy 2, get 1 free on select Disney toys, home and kids' items

Up to 40% off small kitchen appliances and cookware

Up to 40% off floorcare, including vacuums and steam cleaners

20% off Wondershop lighting and holiday trim

15% off electric scooters

Take 10% off Target GiftCards Dec. 2-3

Target is also offering massive savings with its 10% off Target GiftCards deal, returning Dec. 2-3 exclusively for members of Target Circle, the retailer's free-to-join loyalty program. Millions of guests have shopped the deal where they can "gift" the cards to themselves to save on holiday purchases, and it continues to be one of Target's most popular annual ways to help guests maximize their budgets. It's also an easy and more affordable way to gift friends and family. Guests looking to gain access to this deal can quickly and easily join Target Circle for free at Target.com/circle — plus they'll receive perks, personalized rewards and more every time they shop, all year long.

Bringing the savings home has never been easier

Target guests can take the guesswork out of deal-hunting all season long with its Holiday Price Match Guarantee — the retailer will match the price on any item if it goes lower at Target through Dec. 24. In addition, Target will match select competitors' pricing within 14 days of purchase.

Target also offers free and easy returns, including Returns with Drive Up, on most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase.

Target's fast and convenient fulfillment options make it simple for guests to get their cyber deals the same day with free Drive Up and Starbucks with Drive Up and Order Pickup, no minimum purchase needed, or with Target's same-day delivery with Shipt. Guests can join Target Circle, the retailer's free-to-join loyalty program, for more exclusive holiday perks, plus personalized savings all year long. RedCard holders also save 5% on all purchases and enjoy free shipping every day on the retailer's existing in-store and online assortment, as well as on products from Target+, the retailer's growing digital marketplace.

For more on the latest deals, visit Target.com or the Target app. For more information about Target's plans for the holiday season, visit the holiday press hub on Target's corporate website.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

